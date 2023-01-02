DWTS Judge Flashes Diamond Ring During Night Out With Young Boyfriend

A “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge gave fans an eyeful during a celebratory night out with her new man.

Music icon Cher, who was a guest judge on the 17th season of DWTS in 2013, continued to fuel rumors about her relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards days after she posted a ring photo that had fans buzzing that she may be engaged to the 36-year-old music producer.

Cher, 76, also had a message for her haters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher Shared 2 Photos of Her Night Out With A.E. Edwards & She Flashed a Massive Diamond Ring

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

In two photos posted to Twitter on January 1, 2023, Cher posed with Edwards while partying at a large New Year’s Eve gathering. In the first photo, Edwards was seen kissing Cher on the cheek as she flashed a large diamond ring on her middle finger.

“Happy New Year Daddy,” the “Believe” singer captioned the first pic.

A second photo showed Edwards gazing lovingly at Cher, with her ring once again in full view. Cher captioned the second photo with a message for critics of her May-December romance. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” the Grammy winner wrote.

This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her. pic.twitter.com/VDqYtoNHAG — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

Fans reacted to the pics, with many saying the singer looks “so happy.” But others took issue with her “Daddy” label for Edwards. After one follower wrote, “Girl you are 40 years older than him don’t be calling him that,” Cher sarcastically replied, “It’s Never been My Go To, But I Didn’t Realize That This Term Of Endearment Comes With Consequences. God I Hope There’s No Mandatory Jail Time.”

Others zeroed in on the diamond ring on the music legend’s finger.

“OMG I’m NOT a hater, but this seems so opportunistic!!! ‘Get the shot of the ring on her finger’…type of thing!“ one Twitter user wrote.

Cher First Posted a Photo of the Diamond Ring on Christmas Day

This is not the first time fans have seen Cher’s gigantic, pear-shaped ring. On December 25, she tweeted a photo of a large pear-shaped diamond ring in a box with the caption, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” She did not answer fans who asked if the ring was an engagement ring.

Cher has been dating Edwards since at least early November after first meeting him at Paris Fashion Week earlier in 2022, according to People.

The singer also addressed her new romance during a December 2022 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she admitted that she understands why people have an issue with the 40-year age gap between her and Edwards. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said of the age difference. “But in real life, we get along great.”

She went on to reveal that she almost always dates younger men because “older men just didn’t like me all that much.”

Edwards is significantly younger than Cher’s two sons. Her eldest son, Chaz Bono, is 53 and her son Elijah Blue Allman is 46 years old. According to The Daily Mail, Cher previously revealed that her entire family has met her new boyfriend.

