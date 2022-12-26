DWTS Judge Sparks Engagement Buzz With Photo of Diamond Ring on Christmas Day

A ”Dancing with the Stars” guest judge had fans in a frenzy after she shared a Twitter photo of what appeared to be one of her gifts on Christmas Day.

Singer Cher was a guest judge on “Cher Night” during the 17th season of DWTS in 2013. Nearly a decade later, the 76-year-old music legend is sparking engagement rumors, with a man more than half her age.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher Posted a Photo of a Diamond Ring on Christmas & Tagged Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend

On Christmas Day 2022, Cher tweeted a photo of someone with black and green painted fingernails holding a large pear-shaped diamond ring in a box. She captioned the photo with, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

Cher’s current boyfriend is 36-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, according to People. The two have been dating since at least early November after meeting at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the fall.

Cher’s ring post had fans wondering if she is engaged to her new man.

“Did he propose?” one fan asked. “‘Congrats Queen!” another added. “Congratulations grab happiness with both hands, but have a prenup too,” another follower wrote.

Cher, who was previously married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, did not confirm that the ring was an engagement ring. She instead tweeted an update that said, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

As of this writing, Cher has not answered fan questions about a possible engagement to Edwards.

Cher Admitted Her Relationship Looks ‘Ridiculous’ on ‘Paper’

Cher previously said that Edwards chased her down. “He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle,” she tweeted earlier this year. “He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.”

The Grammy-winning star also opened up about her romance during a December 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said of the 40-year age gap between her and Edwards. “But in real life, we get along great.”

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher admitted to Clarkson. “I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody.”

Cher’s past younger boyfriends include actor Tom Cruise, musician Richie Sambora, and Rob Camilletti, an aspiring actor and bagel maker 18 years her junior who earned the nickname “Bagel Boy” while dating the singer in the late 1980s. In the 2004 book, “Cher: If You Believe,” Cher was quoted as saying of her bagel-making beau, “‘What will my friends say if I go out with him?’ But the more I got to know Robert, the less I cared what anybody thought. He may have talked like one of the Lords of Flatbush, but he had so many great qualities, I couldn’t believe it.”

