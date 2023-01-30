Former DWTS Judge Seems to Confirm Rumored Engagement

Former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Cher was spotted walking with her beau Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills and she seemed to confirm that the two are indeed engaged.

The “Believe” singer sparked major engagement rumors when she shared a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on Christmas day. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she captioned the post on Twitter. A little more than one month prior, Cher posted a photo of Edwards along with his name and a red heart emoji, leading fans to believe that she was confirming the couple’s relationship.

Despite sharing a photo of what appeared to be an engagement ring, Cher hadn’t confirmed or denied whether she and Edwards were set to wed. However, on January 19, 2023, TMZ filmed Cher, 76, with her 36-year-old boyfriend and a reporter asked how the engagement was going, to which Cher replied, “it’s going good.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher Laughed Off Questions About a Wedding

As Cher and Edwards made their way through the crowd on their way to dinner, they fielded questions from paparazzi. Cher did show off her diamond ring when encouraged to do so, though she was wearing it on her middle finger, and she couldn’t help but say that things were “good” when it comes to her rumored engagement, but she didn’t really have any interest in talking about a possible wedding.

“When’s the wedding?” a reporter asked Cher. She laughed, sighed audibly, and made a hand gesture as if to say, “you guys are too much.” The reporter admitted that they have to take advantage of the few moments they have and ask whatever they can while cameras are rolling; that is their job after all.

Cher took a photo with a fan before being hurried into Avra, a Mediterranean eatery.

Cher Has Defended Her Romance With Alexander Edwards

Play

Cher Isn't Giving Up Her Personality For Anyone In honor of her new Decades Eau de Parfum Collection, Cher revisits some of her iconic moments through the decades, including the crazy story of how she got her start doing background vocals with Sonny and Phil Spector in the '60s. Cher also reacts to Jimmy Fallon's account of her idea to slap or kiss… 2022-12-02T23:30:19Z

Despite receiving plenty of negative feedback, trolling, and hate-filled comments on social media, Cher has taken the time to respond to those who don’t agree with her relationship.

“He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP. Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E Grill, Must say he was different 4 Me,” she tweeted on November 23, 2022.

A couple of weeks later, Cher stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for an interview. During her sit-down with the “American Idol” winner-turned-talk-show-show, Cher defended her decision to date a younger guy.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much. I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody,” she told Clarkson.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 through 1975, and to Greg Allman from 1975 through 1979.

READ NEXT: Pregnant DWTS Pro Gives Update After Emergency Situation