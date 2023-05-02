Former DWTS Judge & Boyfriend Split After Six Months of Dating

A former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge and her much younger boyfriend have called it quits. On May 1, 2023, TMZ reported that Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards ended their relationship, though details of the split weren’t made clear.

Cher and Edwards were first spotted together in late 2022, according to Us Weekly. In November 2022, they were spotted holding hands while out to dinner at Craig’s, pretty much solidifying their romance. The relationship was highly criticized due to the age difference between Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less. She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever,” a source told Us Weekly.

Heavy has reached out to Cher’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher Previously Indicated That She & AE Edwards Were Engaged

On Christmas Day 2022, Cher tweeted a photo of a diamond ring, leading many to believe that she and Edwards had gotten engaged. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she captioned the post on Twitter. While speculation about the relationship continued to swirl, Cher appeared to confirm the rumors during a run-in with paparazzi.

When Cher was asked how the engagement was going, she responded, “It’s going okay, it’s going okay.” From then on, many media outlets just assumed that Cher was engaged to Edwards.

However, following news of their split, sources told TMZ that Cher and Edwards weren’t actually engaged. A source told the outlet that Cher and Edwards played along with the speculation and basically allowed the public to think whatever they wanted to think.

Nevertheless, things appeared to be going well for Cher and Edwards, who walked their first red carpet together in March 2023 at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles. The two packed on the PDA and appeared very much in love.

Cher Has Been Married Twice Before

Cher hasn’t outwardly shared whether or not she’d like to get married again. She was married to Sonny Bono started dating in the early 60s and tied the knot in 1964. They share one child together, Chaz Bono, who appeared on season 13 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cher and Bono were undoubtedly a Hollywood power couple, but their marriage eventually crumbled. In a 2010 interview with Parade, Cher opened up about the downfall of her marriage.

“He didn’t want me to grow up or have any freedom,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to do anything except work. We worked more than we lived,” she continued, adding, “Stardom made Sonny a huge womanizer. One woman, or even five, was not enough for him. I found all this out afterward. I asked him, ‘How did you manage the logistics?’ I was trusting and faithful with him. The truth is, I’m not so sure we should’ve ever been husband and wife.”

The two split in 1974. Bono died in a skiing accident in 1998.

Cher went on to find love again with Greg Allman in 1975 and the two welcomed Elijah Blue Allman together. They split in 1979. Allman died in 2017.

Over the years, Cher has also been romantically linked to David Geffen, Gene Simmons, Warren Beatty, Val Kilmer, and even Tom Cruise, according to PopSugar.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fan Favorite Says She ‘Attempted Suicide a Few Times’