DWTS Fans Thank Cheryl Burke for Her Latest Video

On the cusp of her 38th birthday, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke posted a new video to Instagram where she reflects on the past year, which was full of “ups and downs” for her. She is fairly recently sober, about three and a half years sober, and in early 2022, she and her husband Matthew Lawrence started the process of getting divorced after less than three years of marriage.

She has also been thinking about getting older and how she does not have children yet, but she wants to have children at some point and should she think about freezing her eggs? So it has been an emotional roller coaster for Cheryl lately.

Cheryl Wanted to Reflect on What She’s Grateful For

In her Instagram video, Cheryl, who turns 38 on May 3, said that she is “celebrating [her] last few days of being 37” by reflecting on her life, “call[ing] out a few things that [she is] grateful for” and mentioning what she has learned so far.

“Let’s start with gratitude. I am grateful for… wow, there’s a lot of things. First of all, I’m grateful for my transcendental meditation practice that I learned this year that has really helped with regulating my, I guess, reactions, but also being able to connect more with myself,” said Cheryl.

She continued, “I am definitely grateful for my dog, Isabella. She has been, as crazy as this sounds, she has been my best friend through the ups and downs that happened in my life at 37 this year. And I am grateful, honestly, to all of you guys for hearing me out and … making my platform a safe space for me to just to grow and evolve as a human being, so thank you for that.”

Cheryl Also Talked About Learning That Failure Is Not the End of the World

Cheryl’s biggest takeaway from this past year is that “failure isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”

“Without failure there would be no such thing as success and without failure there would be no such thing as evolving as a human being, right?” said the dancer. “There’s so much to live for in this life, and I find that I’ve been learning so much, especially this year, about myself.”

She finished by saying that she is thankful for her 37 years so far and in “this thing that we call life.”

“It’s been amazing, it’s been horrible, it’s been depressing, it’s been sad, it’s been fun, and I hope 38 brings me continued success, abundance, love and continued curiosity,” said Cheryl.

Cheryl’s Fans Are Grateful for Her Openness & Honesty

The comments on the video are full of Cheryl’s fans sending her messages of support and love and thanking her for her candidness.

“We are so grateful for you, Cheryl!! We all fail on something in our lives, but we learn from it and grow!! Thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey!! Hugs!!,” wrote one fan, to which Cheryl replied, “Thank you for the kind words.”

Another fan wrote, “We all fail and make mistakes. That’s how we learn and walk away from them and build a better life. You have everything going for yourself. Don’t sell yourself short. You are a beautiful woman. Go out there and show the world. I’m back and I’m strong.”

A third fan said that she is in her 60s and she is still learning, especially from Cheryl, writing, “Thank you, Cheryl. I’m 30 yrs older than you but I’m learning so much from you. Just sorry I didn’t have the wisdom you have when I was 37, 27, etc. But it’s never too late. Keep up the good work for those still young enough to learn and apply these lessons to their own life.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Kym Johnson Herjavec Asked a DWTS Contesant to be Godfather to Her Twins