Cheryl Burke’s Age & Height: The Background & Stats

Cheryl Burke from “Dancing With the Stars” has been talking retirement.

Burke was born on May 3, 1984. She has been a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 2, when she won her first mirrorball trophy with Drew Lachey, though she did skip a season here and there. Burke was absent from seasons 24 and 26 of the long-running series. Let’s get the rundown on Burke, her background, age, height and other stats.

AGE: 37 years old. On a September 2021 episode of “The Tamron Hall Show,” Burke hinted that she may be retiring from DWTS soon. She explained, “I’ve come to the point now where I’m 37 years old and it’s like — OK, I’m starting to be like, ‘What’s the next chapter?’ As much as I’m so grateful to the show and being a part of it, there’s a mental capacity to the show where you’re just like, ‘Oh gosh, does this define me?’”

Burke went on to further explain, “I have to think about if I want a family and obviously I do. Then I have to think about OK, it’s not just me now, it’s me and my husband and what do we want for our future?”

HEIGHT: According to Celeb Heights, Burke stands at 5’4″ tall. Her IMDb profile also states that Burke is 5’4″.

HOMETOWN: Burke was born in San Francisco, California, according to IMDb. As for Burke’s childhood, she explained on TLC special “Breaking the Silence” that she had a traumatic upbringing. Burke said that she was molested when she was 5 years old and testified against the man who she said abused her when she was just 6 years old, as reported by ABC.

According to People, Burke further revealed, “I’m only human, and sometimes the stuff I’ve gone through, I think about all the time, and it just brings me back … Dance was my escape from reality. I was able to start building my confidence and know that I don’t need anybody to be happy. I just needed just me. I needed to know that I could do this on my own.” People reported that Burke’s unnamed abuser was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

HUSBAND: Burke married longtime on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Lawrence in 2019. The two met in 2007. Inside Weddings reported that it was Lawrence’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, who introduced them when Burke was on tour for “Dancing With the Stars.”

Famous faces in the couple’s bridal party included Lawrence’s brothers Joey and Andrew (co-best men), Leah Remini, Ben Savage, and Kym Herjavec. People stated that the wedding took place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California. Remini was Burke’s matron of honor, according to Us Weekly. Burke made the announcement in a tweet.

As for bridesmaid Herjavec, who is a former DWTS pro, she threw Burke and Lawrence’s engagement party, as reported by Us Weekly.

NET WORTH: Celebrity Net Worth has reported Burke’s estimated wealth to be $450,000. Her husband’s net worth is reported as $2 million.

PARENTS: Cheryl Burke’s father, Stephen Louis Burke, died in March 2018, as reported by People. At the time of her father’s death, Burke posted a photo on Instagram and in its caption, she wrote, “Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”

Burke’s parents divorced when she was a child and her mother, Sherri Burke, remarried in 1993, according to People. She went on to form a close bond with her stepfather, Bob Wolf. Burke and her father were estranged for years before reconnecting prior to his death.

Inside Weddings stated that Lawrence proposed to Burke with a ring that used the diamond her father used to propose to her mother. The proposal came two months after the death of Burke’s dad.

NATIONALITY: Dance Love to Know reported that Burke is an American of Filipino, Irish, and Russian descent.