Cheryl Burke Sounds Off After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

At the end of Dancing With the Stars icons night, celebrity contestant AJ McLean and pro dancer Cheryl Burke were sent home over Johnny Weir and Britt.

During Icons Night, McLean and Burke performed a Viennese Waltz to “Somebody to Love,” and they earned 23 out of 30 points. They later received an additional two points for the head-to-head part of the competition, but they were ultimately sent home at the end of the night.

After the show, Burke and McLean spoke with ET about how they felt about the judging and how points were allocated, and Burke said she believed that the scoring was “just not consistent.”

“There’s rules in ballroom, and as far as I’m concerned this is a ballroom show, I thought,” Burke told Entertainment Tonight. She shared that she truly believed there had been no way they would get eliminated.

Burke Already Had Routines Choreographed for the Semifinals

Burke said that she’s not usually confident enough to choreograph dances in advance, but she truly thought there would be no chance of McLean being sent home on Icons night.

“I already had his other two routines choreographed for the semifinal,” she said. “Normally, I’m not that confident going in, but I was like, ‘For sure, there’s no way [we’ll get eliminated].”

Burke isn’t the only pro who complained about unfair scoring from the judges this season. Earlier in the season, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s partner said multiple times that the judging felt inconsistent and wasn’t really based on skills or the complicated parts of routines versus less complicated routines.

There Were Mistakes in Their Performance

There were a couple of mistakes early on in the couple’s performance, but McLean said that those were the first mistakes they had made during a performance so far this season.

“This was the first time we’ve messed up in a dance since the beginning, at all, but in my honest opinion I think the way we handled it was like a couple of pros,” he said.

McLean also said that he wanted to be gracious in the way he leaves the show.

“I’ve always been one to bow out from whatever the situation is with ease and grace and with a lot of gratitude,” he said. “Honest to God, I’ve made a lot of great friends here, both on the stage and off the stage. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, to be honest, but tomorrow it’ll be an emotional hangover for sure.

While he was upset to be eliminated, he was grateful for having met Cheryl, and he’s happy that he’ll now be getting back to his family, including his two daughters and his wife.

“It still sucks … but there’s also kind of a sense of relief and calmness as well because life goes on. And my wife has been holding down the fort like a trooper … because this is seven days a week, every week,” he shared. Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

