DWTS Cast Members Collaborating on New Show Project

Two “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are collaborating on a “new show” and we cannot wait to find out what professional dancer Cheryl Burke and season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots are cooking up for their fans.

Here is what we know so far:

Cheryl Burke Said They Filmed ‘A New Show’ Together

Details are scarce so far, but in an Instagram post, Cheryl wrote that she and Amanda are “filming a new show for you all.”

She continued:

Wish I could share everything right now, but I can’t unfortunately. Thank you to the lovely and inspiring @amandakloots for joining me on this project! Can’t wait to share more with you all soon…

In the comments, Amanda replied, “Loved chatting with you!” and Cheryl said the same back to her.

In her Instagram stories, Cheryl shared a wider photo of the room pictured in her Instagram post captioned, “Coming soon…” The roomt= definitely looks like it has a television production set-up — there are microphones, lights and cameras set up in her sun room, so we wonder if Cheryl is launching her own at-home talk show. It would not come as a huge surprise if she is — Cheryl has been a prolific podcaster, but “Pretty Messed Up” had to go on hiatus due to other work committments on the parts of her co-hosts Rene Elizondo and AJ McLean.

Perhaps this means Cheryl has upped her interview game to a visual medium. She does have some experience filming from home. During season 30, Cheryl and her partner Cody Rigsby got sick and had to dance “together” from their respective apartments. On an episode of judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s podcast “Journey to Wellness,” Cheryl explained how much she learned about filming a TV show during that time.

“If you were to ask me prior to the season, I would’ve said to you there’s not one new thing that I could possibly learn from [‘Dancing With the Stars’] … but to get COVID, as s****y as it was, it was the most amazing experience in the world because I learned about sound. I learned about freaking building cameras. I learned about the sets. I learned how to tape lights to the wall. I learned that it takes a freakin’ village and it made me feel a whole new appreciation towards the crew, the amazing crew. Wow,” said Cheryl, adding, “I felt so sick with COVID, but I also felt so accomplished that I did this on my own with the help of everybody.”

Amanda Kloots Has Been Keeping Busy Since ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Wrapped

After “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 ended in November 2021 — Amanda and her partner Alan Bersten finished in fourth place — Amanda has had project after project happening for her.

Her memoir about losing her husband Nick Cordero called “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero” is being adapted into a feature film and Amanda and her sister Anna Kloots are writing the screenplay.

Additionally, Amanda is producing and starring in a holiday movie for CBS called “Fit for Christmas” where Amanda plays Audrey, an “an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana, who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property,” according to the press release.

Amanda also joined the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour on March 17 and danced alongside the pros for the final 10 days of the tour.

And on April 18, CBS renewed “The Talk” for its 13th season. Amanda shared the good news on Instagram, writing, “We got picked up for Season 13 today!!!! This was some excellent news to hear on a Monday morning! Thanks everybody!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

