Former DWTS Pro Issues Public Apology to Season 30 Partner

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has issued an apology to her season 30 partner, Cody Rigsby.

Burke interviewed Rigsby on the October 20, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. During their chat, Burke took a moment to say sorry for her attitude while they were partnered.

“I just watched all of our dances. First of all, I just want to say to you. I apologize for my personality at that time and attitude because it had nothing to do with you. I just want you to know that,” she said. Burke explained that she was going through a separation from her then-husband, Matthew Lawrence, at the time.

“I wish that I was in a different time at that moment, because I was really looking forward to dancing with you and just from what I’ve seen and like you know, and people just saying how fun you are, and I just wish I would have embraced that more,” Burke admitted.

“You saw a whole other side of me that no one has ever seen,” she added.

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in 2019, but split a couple of years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Some Fans Recall the Challenges Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby Faced on Season 30

Burke and Rigsby had a fairly successful “Dancing With the Stars” season. They made it to the semifinals and finished the competition in third place. However, some fans recall noticing a disconnect between the Peloton instructor and his pro partner.

Following Rigsby’s interview on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” some fans took to Reddit to recall season 30.

“I enjoyed listening to this as I struggled watching their partnership that season. It was nice to hear them give context to everything,” one person wrote.

“When they first got together I thought it wasn’t a good fit, since Cheryl is so strict and Cody was really free spirited. But I think Cody’s nature really ended up softening Cheryl up a bit. And I’m so happy she took responsibility for her part as the pro in making his season hard, or difficult. I’ll always respect that,” someone else added.

“This was a good listen. I knew some of it from the DWTS chapter in Cody’s book but it was good to hear them talk it all out and that they really seem to be on good terms,” a third comment read.

Cody Rigsby Almost Quit ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s no secret that Burke and Rigsby had a challenging season together back in 2021. However, there was a point in time that Rigsby actually considered quitting the competition. Aside from Burke having some personal issues that affected their partnership, Rigsby also got COVID.

“We definitely had a very bumpy, very rocky start to this,” Rigsby told Page Six in November 2021.

“I remember talking to my boss or a friend of mine and I was like, ‘Should I just quit? Should I not do it? Like, I have COVID, it’s going to be so crazy.’ She was like, ’No, do this. It’ll feel like a memory in two weeks and you’ll get through,'” he explained.

In his recent interview with Burke on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Rigsby talked a bit more about it.

“So I got COVID. Then I was like, oh [expletive], I’m just gonna quit. And then you were like, ‘no, you’re not, [expletive], figure it out,'” he recalled. “You were like ‘no, like this this might be one of my last seasons. So you’re not [expletive] quitting!’ Like we’re going. We’re going, baby, I said, ‘Okay, all right, let me do it for Cheryl,'” he added.

