Artem Chigvintsev’s Longtime Friend Speaks Out Following His Arrest

A longtime friend of Artem Chigvintsev spoke out about his recent arrest.

On August 30, 2024, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke became emotional as she addressed the troubles of her friend and co-star. Speaking on her podcast, “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans,” Burke said she was having a hard time processing the news about Chigvintsev.

Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29, according to an online booking report viewed by Heavy. TMZ reported that the Russian dancer was booked on a suspicion of domestic violence charge after police responded to a call from an unidentified person in Yountville, California. In a subsequent release report obtained by Heavy, it was revealed that Chigvintsev was arrested at 10:40 am and released at 2:18 pm on $25,000 bail.

Chigvintsev is married to fellow DWTS alum Nikki Garcia and just celebrated his second wedding anniversary with her. The two share a son Matteo, age 3.

Cheryl Burke Said Artem Chigvintsev is Like ‘Family to Her’

On her podcast, Burke discussed recent “Dancing with the Stars” headlines with her guest, entertainment host and reporter Kristyn Burtt. Chigvintsev’s arrest was the first topic on the list.

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” Burke started in a somber voice. “Someone who I’ve grown up with, who actually we used to live together in my family’s home in the Bay Area, Artem. It’s so [shocking]. I get kind of emotional. So, he was arrested today, Thursday was when we’re recording this, and domestic violence has been thrown in the mix.”

“Like I don’t want to, I’m not going to say that he was charged or any of it,” Burke added carefully. “But allegedly, domestic violence was the issue, and he has a bail of like twenty-five thousand.”

Burke noted that Variety confirmed that Chigvintsev was “not set to be part of” DWTS season 33, which premieres September 17 on ABC. She also expressed concern for Garcia and the couple’s son.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved,” Burke said. “It’s just really hard for me because he was my family. He’s my family, like, and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody’s okay. I guess we’ll soon be updated, I guess with whatever rolls out. But I just hope his kid’s okay. I hope everyone his wife and… this is just kind of shocking still for me.”

“Domestic violence and Artem don’t really …that’s why it’s so shocking,” she added.

Another DWTS Pro Refused to Answer Questions About Chigvintsev

Burke’s emotional reaction to Chigvintsev’s arrest came hours after fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd hosted a fan Q&A on Instagram Live and said multiple times that she would not answer questions about Chigvintsev. “No questions about Artem,” she told her followers more than once.

Chigvintsev’s shocking arrest caused a decade-old interview to resurface. In a 2015 interview with The Huffington Post UK, Chigvintsev’s former “Strictly Come Dancing” partner Fern Britton stated that he shoved and kicked her during their partnership on the U.K. dancing show in 2012.

“We would be in hold, and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” Britton claimed at the time. “He was like, ‘Shut your face. Go home before I kill you,” she said. Britton added that she did “love” Chigvintsev “for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified.”

In 2015, Chigvintsev denied Britton’s claims about his behavior. He told Daily Express that he treated the British TV personality with “respect and genuine care.”

“These claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am,” he added. “I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me.”