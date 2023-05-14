DWTS Pro Spends Birthday Alone After Divorce

A professional dancer from “Dancing with the Stars” recently opened up about how she planned to spend her birthday, and fans might be surprised by what she revealed. Cheryl Burke celebrated her birthday in early May, and she did something unusual for the day that apparently turned out to be just what she needed.

Cheryl Burke Embraced a Day by Herself

On May 3, Burke shared a birthday-related post on her Instagram page. “Happy birthday to me!” she exclaimed in the caption. The initial photo in the post featured Burke squatting low next to her dog Ysabella, looking out over the ocean. She included several other photos from her time enjoying that particular spot, along with a video. “This is the first time I have decided to actually be alone and do me and do what makes me happy” for her birthday. She acknowledged it was “interesting” this was the first time in 39 years she had chosen to spend her birthday that way. The retired “Dancing with the Stars” pro also admitted that she knew what would not make her happy was all the stress she would have experienced had she decided to throw a party for herself for her birthday. “This right here, the ocean, feeds my soul,” Burke declared.

Burke also explained, “I just thought, why not just start out 39 with a peace and love in my heart… it’s been a lot, this past year, for me.” The dancer noted she decided to give herself a much-needed gift, which was to enjoy alone time with Mother Nature.

Burke Spent Her Birthday ‘Alone, but not Lonely’

In her Instagram video, Burke also explained that while she was alone for her birthday, she was not lonely. “It’s been really powerful for me, and empowering, to be able to be in my own presence without any distractions of the outside world for a little bit. It really has refreshed my soul.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” performer decided she owed it to herself to start out her birthday and new year that way, and it appeared it was just what she had needed.

Not long ago, Burke shared some insight into just how difficult her past year had been. In an Instagram post shared on April 18, she admitted, “Life can be so simple but so complicated at the same time.” She added hashtags indicating she was on a gratitude, self-love, and healing journey, and her video spelled out some of the issues she was working through. “I’m 38. I’m a trauma survivor. I’m 5 years sober. I’ve recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I’m starting over.” Burke continued, “While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming. I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear. I know life will sort itself out, it always does.”

The dancer’s decision to spend her birthday alone near the ocean seemed to sync perfectly with her prior post regarding her healing journey. Burke may not have been with friends and colleagues in person to celebrate, but many of them shared sweet birthday messages in the comments section of her Instagram post. “Dancing with the Stars” pros Pasha Pashkov, Hayley Erbert, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, and Peta Murgatroyd all wished her a happy birthday, as did former contestants Heidi D’Amelio, Amanda Kloots, and Ricki Lake. Fans added plenty of comments too, with some noting they thought she had come up with the perfect plan for how to spend her day.

“Happy birthday to one of the greatest female pros to ever be on DWTS! :)” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday! Doing you in an awesome thing to pursue!” added another.