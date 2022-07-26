‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Recalls Being Body-Shamed: ‘Too Fat for TV’

“Dancing With the Stars” puts professional dancers in front of millions of viewers on national television, and sometimes that takes a toll on those dancers.

Cheryl Burke, who has been a professional dancer on the show since season 2 of the show, is opening up about how it has affected her mental health and body image issues.

Burke Says She Has Body Dysmorphia

During an episode of “Hypochondriactor,” a podcast hosted by Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, Burke talked about the issue and how her sobriety has changed her view of herself.

“Now that I’m sober, I have body dysmorphia because I’m a dancer,” Burke shared. “I mean, tell me one dancer that doesn’t. So when I look at myself in the mirror and someone says, ‘Oh, you look amazing,’ I see someone who is overweight, and, in my eyes and in my way of judging myself, not amazing. It’s like no matter what I look like.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is when a person cannot stop thinking about “one or more perceived defects or flaws” in their appearance. It causes one to focus intensely on their appearance and body image.

Burke described when she knew she did have a problem.

“I knew I had a problem when I was going back through old seasons and I was pretty skinny and yet I was still giving wardrobe hassle in our fittings,” she shared. “Not hassling them but more like, ‘Oh, I feel like s***’ or ‘Oh my God, look at my fat roll.’ And it’s just so ridiculous, right?”

Burke Experienced a ‘Tipping Point’

Burke shared that she experienced a “tipping point” during her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

She said that she is naturally curvy, but when other people started talking about her weight, she took it personally.

“But also, the nation decided to call me fat about season seven or eight when I got off my birth control and I retained 15 lbs of water weight, which I thought was going to obviously be the opposite – normally people lose weight when they get off birth control,” Burke shared. “So I decided to get off it right at the beginning of the season and I gained weight in less than a week, literally 15 lbs of water weight. And then it was a big deal, like ‘Cheryl’s too fat for TV.'”

Burke added, “Ever since then, it’s been really nonstop. I have to be very conscious and kind of take a step back and to see that happen. So, you know, it will ruin my mood. So, let’s say I have a fitting and it doesn’t fit the way [I want]. Or if I feel bloated, like what normal humans go through, it will affect my mood for the rest of the day.”

Burke told the hosts that she believes her struggle with body dysmorphia will continue until she retires from dancing altogether.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

