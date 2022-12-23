‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Issues Challenge to Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke issued a challenge to her fans during the holiday season.

In an Instagram post to wrap up 2022 ahead of Christmas, Burke shared that she wants to start celebrating the little things in life and wants her fans to start doing the same.

“We live in a world where hustle, grind, and stress, is celebrated,” Burke wrote. “However, what if we, as a collective, started celebrated moments of peace in our hearts, ease in our lives, and the love and light that surrounds us as opposed to feeling guilty or shamed for not working or staying busy or productive 20 hours of the day?”

She wrote that people “get congratulated for working harder or being so busy you barely have time to make eye contact with the people around you.”

Burke Wants People to Question Themselves

In the post, Burke shared that her whole identity has been “based on my outside achievements and successes which never created any stability in my life.”

“It actually was quite the opposite,” Burke wrote. “Though I have SO much more work to do, I recently have asked myself on a daily basis, WHO AM I? Today I challenge you to take a few minutes today and ask yourself the same question.”

She received a lot of love from her friends and followers on the post.

Burke has been open about receiving both love and hate in regards to sharing her personal journey on social media.

Burke spoke with E! News at the IMARAïS Beauty be Sommer Ray x FLIP launch party on November 3, 2022.

“Unfollow me,” she told the outlet. “Don’t waste the time to comment because I do know for a fact that I’m helping at least one person. If that’s what it is, so be it.”

She added, “At the end of the day, those people I feel might need to take a note a little bit and really just understand that this is somebody’s story. I’m not making this up.”

Burke Retired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke’s last season as a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” was season 31, though she is hoping to still be on TV.

Burke originally revealed in October 2021 to Hello! Magazine that she wanted to retire from professional dancing on the show but was hoping to stay on as a judge or a host on “Dancing With the Stars” or “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

Burke has also revealed that she hopes to be on TV in a different capacity in the near future.

In the November 22 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Burke shared that she hopes to be on another TV show.

“I do know once one door closes, I’m pretty sure, because it has to happen, another door opens,” Burke said on the podcast. “There’s a lot of talks about me being a part of possibly another television show, which stay tuned for that. I obviously don’t want to announce anything that hasn’t been official as far as contracts go, but it is definitely in the works and it has been since even before this season.”