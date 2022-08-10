‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Is ‘Grateful’ Her Partner Cheated

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke was not on the first season of the show, and she may not have agreed to be on the show at all had her partner not cheated on her, she revealed in a new interview.

Burke has been a fan-favorite professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” for 25 seasons, and she may be returning for season 31, though she is not yet allowed to reveal that information.

Sitting down with Allison Kugel on her show “Allison Interviews,” Burke talked about how she got her role on “Dancing With the Stars.” At the time of the first season, Burke was new on the professional dance circuit, and she competed in a competition in Los Angeles. There, producers spotted her and decided they wanted her on the show, she revealed.

Burke Asked If Her Partner Could Also Be Interviewed

Burke revealed that she was dating her dance partner, who was nearly double her age, at the time of the interview, and she asked producers if they would interview him as well.

“I, at the time, was also dating my partner,” Burke said. “And, so I was like, ‘if you’re gonna do this, can you also interview my partner?’ And, long story short, he was cheating on me. And if it wasn’t for that, this is why I’m grateful for it, if he would’ve said… no, ‘let’s work on our relationship, no we just started our competition career,’ I would never have said yes to [‘Dancing With the Stars.’]”

She added, “Sometimes, you may not see it at this moment, but sometimes those painful moments can be the best thing for you.”

Burke Also Spoke About Why She Appreciates Tyra Banks

Burke also spoke on the show about the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” and what she appreciates about sometimes-controversial host Tyra Banks.

“Well, first of all, Tyra is Tyra Banks, right? She’s someone I watched when I was a little girl,” Burke shared. “And, she brings glamor to the show. She really does, and you know, at the same time, she came in at a challenging time. She came in during COVID.”

She said that it was difficult because dancers are generally more physical people, and they couldn’t touch anyone because of COVID restrictions.

“I think with Tyra, she came in right at the height of it, so we didn’t have an audience, it was just Tyra. She had a lot of pressure being part of a well-oiled machine here on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Burke added. “Now, I love her grand entrances. I love to see what she wears. And I love to see her love starting to grow for the show.”

The dancer also shared that she believes everyone on the show has a different experience, though she loves seeing the show evolve.

“Whether or not it ever happens that Tom Bergeron comes back,” Burke said, adding, “It’s nice to know that the show’s foundation is still there, but it’s nice to throw in some newbies.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

