Fans Tell Cheryl Burke to ‘Move on’ After New Post

Fans told former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke to “move on” after she talked about her ex-boyfriend via Instagram on July 17.

Burke, 38, posted several pictures of herself. In the first photo, she smiled while wearing eye masks and holding a reusable cup.

“Me when my ex cheated on me,” she captioned the first slide.

She used the same picture and then wrote, “Me the 6x I made the top 3 on DWTS but didn’t win.”

Then the last slide showed a picture of her crying and she said, “Me when Starbucks is out of matcha on Uber Eats.”

Some fans in the comment section on Instagram told Burke that she needed to heal from her past relationship.

“You need to move on from your ex,” reads one of the most popular comments. “He didn’t and doesn’t want you. So why bother mentioning him on your social media page?”

“You seem desperate for attention at this point,'” a second person wrote. “Move on and get yourself in a place of peace.”

“Your last picture shows you wearing your wedding ring and yo are still talking about the breakup,” a third social media user wrote. “It’s time to let it go and move forward.”

Burke joined ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006 when she was 21 years old. She was the first female professional to win the Mirror Ball trophy, and the first professional to win twice and consecutively.

Burke quit the competition series after the season 31 finale in November 2022 after 26 seasons. “This has truly been the experience of a lifetime,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Who Was Burke Talking About?

It’s unclear who Burke was talking about in her Instagram post since she didn’t name anyone.

But in August 2022, she posted a video via TikTok where she once more alluded to an ex cheating.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” the former “DWTS” pro said. “The last time is absolutely right!”

Some fans on TikTok wrote that she might be referring to her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when his brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on “DWTS.” They briefly dated after that, according to People, and then reconnected in 2017, became engaged in 2018 and were married in 2019.

But after three years of marriage, they announced their divorce in February 2022, per the outlet.

Lawrence Is Dating Someone Else

Since Lawrence’s split from Burke, the “Boy Meets World” star confirmed he’s dating Chili from TLC, also known as Rhozanda Thomas.

Lawrence is open to marrying for “No Scrubs” star.

“With marriage comes kids and that’s kind of the order that we’ve discussed anything like that,” Lawrence, 43, told E! News in July. “So if that was the future, that’s the future. That would be an amazing future, if that was the case.”

According to Thomas, they haven’t had an argument. “To this day we have not had one argument,” she told People. “I’m like ‘Matthew, it’s gonna happen one day, cause we’re going to be together forever.'”

As for Burke, she said she is open to a relationship but she’s not searching for it. “If the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching,” Burke told E! News. “I’m not on a dating app, let’s put it that way.”