DWTS’ Cheryl & Cody Update Fans On Their Week 4 Status

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner Cody Rigsby have updated fans on their week 4 status after they both tested positive for COVID and had to quarantine, competing virtually in the style of jazz, which is a style that does not require the partners to touch each other. Read on to find out how they will participate in the show this week and all the support they are receiving from their “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Cheryl Announced That She Is Cleared to Return and Cody Will Be Soon

In an Instagram post, Cheryl wrote, “We’re coming to the ballroom! Exclusively sharing all of the updates on quarantine, our dances next week, and more. @codyrigsby and I are going to REALLY need your votes, #boocrew! So please, please get all of your friends ready to vote!”

In the accompanying video, Cheryl informed her fans, “I’ve got some great news. I have been officially cleared! I am back to normal, no more quarantine for me. Unfortunately, though, Cody is still in quarantine but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, this Friday, which means we can still technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.”

Cheryl went on to thank their fans for all of their support.

“First of all, I’m grateful that we’re healthy. Thank you guys for all of your support over the past week and a half … it’s been truly an emotional rollercoaster. But wouldn’t have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support,” said Cheryl.

She continued, “I’m just happy that Cody’s OK. We’re still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak. We’ve got two dances — I’m not sure I can tell you what dances. But all that matters is that you’ll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I am so excited. We’ve got lots of work to do. We’re definitely gonna need your votes, put it that way. OK, back to work! Love you guys.”

In the Instagram comments, judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “So glad you will be back in the ballroom. Bravo for dancing on ceramic tile. See you Monday!”

Contestant Amanda Kloots added a “yay!” and contestant Melanie C. wrote, “You’re a superhero! Good luck with it all, beautiful.”

Cheryl responded, “[Dancing on tile] was definitely a first. Thank you for all of your support, can’t wait to be back with you guys.”

After testing positive back on September 26, Cheryl told Heavy in an interview that she actually felt pretty good, which she attributed to the fact that she is fully vaccinated.

“I feel actually weirdly great. I feel normal, which is a good thing, I guess, right?” said Burke at the time. “Thank god for the vaccination, though. I’m fully vaccinated, so I don’t know if that would’ve been the same outcome if I wasn’t fully vaccinated.”

She also told us that she would have “to test negative a few times, not just once” in order to be allowed back in the ballroom, so she and Cody must have had several negative COVID tests. With the show not staying in a bubble this season, we imagine this might not be the only time this happens this season. We bet the show is saving the jazz style of dancing for this very situation because it is the easiest style to perform remotely.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

