DWTS Pro Reveals Why She’ll Be Crying on New Year’s Eve

Cheryl Burke is ready for a brand new year. The 38-year-old former ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer experienced a lot of change in 2022.

Burke kicked off the year by filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, her husband of three years, in February 2022. By year’s end, her divorce was finalized and she took her final bow as a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” ending her long run on the celebrity dancing show with an emotional speech about her retirement.

Just ahead of New Year’s Eve, the two-time mirrorball champion teased that she will likely end her year with tears.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Said She Will Be Crying on New Year’s Eve

In a post shared on her TikTok account days before New Year’s Eve 2022, Burke shared a video of herself walking away from a camera backstage before turning and posing confidently. She also included an empowering caption.

“When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad,” Burke wrote. “It’s because I f***ing MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM.”

“Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life,” she added. “2023, LET’S SHOW ’EM HOW IT’S DONE!”

Cheryl Burke Looked Back on Her Emotional Year

Burke also shared a year-end post on her social media accounts. She posted a montage of moments from 2022 and wrote, “What I did in 2022, as if finalizing my divorce and hanging up my dancing shoes wasn’t enough.”

Burke shared photos of her cooking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and celebrating her 38th birthday with family and friends. She also shared that she hosted a Disney + special, “Dancing With the Stars: The Pros Most Memorable Dances,” with fellow DWTS alum Kim Herjavec, partnered with “Good Morning America” anchor Sam Champion for her final round on DWTS, took an “emotional final bow” on the celebrity ballroom show, regularly hosted her “Burke in the Game” podcast, appeared as a guest on “Red Table Talk,” journaled and meditated, and more.

“Out with the old in with the new, 2023 I’m ready for you,” Burke wrote. She also captioned her post with the hashtag #2023baby.

Burke has been open about how much she has gone through in 2022 and how her life has changed now that she once again lives alone.

On a May 2022 episode of her “Burke in the Game“ podcast, she revealed that for the first time in her life, she doesn’t have an assistant to help her.

“I’m deficient in most things,” the DWTS veteran admitted. “I lived like an Olympian when I was younger. Everything just revolved around ballroom dancing and trying to get a trophy. So, you’d be shocked. Like I just taught myself how to do my own laundry. … I still don’t cook. … Like I don’t know basic skills of living. Especially on my own.”

