Does Cheryl Burke Already Have a New Love Interest?

In February 2022, TMZ reported that Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro recently spoke to Us Weekly about how the split has affected her — and how she’s dealing with being on her own.

“I’ve lived in this home for 15 years and I’ve had lots of memories as you can imagine. It’s a new, quiet in my life. And there are times I love it. [Then] there are times that I’m, like, really conscious about it and I’m observing my thoughts and I’m like, ‘Wow, the peace is quiet.’ I have definitely put in a lot of new energy in trying to make this kind of like my Zen,” she told the outlet.

She went on to explain that her divorce has tested her sobriety.

“It’s not like I miss the act of drinking. I don’t. I never liked the taste of it. It was just for the effect. Absolutely, I’ve thought about it, especially [when] I’m home alone,” she explained.

On the premiere episode of her podcast, “In the Game,” Burke opened up about dating post split and shared a little bit about where her head is at when it comes to moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Is Taking Things 1 Day at a Time

On the May 10, 2022, episode of her new podcast, Burke shared that she doesn’t feel ready to date just yet. She said that she feels that she’s learned a lot about marriage and about herself, and she’s taking the time to really focus on herself during this time.

“Clearly I can’t choose love on my own. I need guidance. This whole divorce thing has been quite a rollercoaster ride of emotions,” she said.

“It’s one day at a time,” she added.

Burke said that she is “fighting two battles.” Not only does she have “social phobia” and her “not wanting to leave” her house. But she does want to overcome those challenges so that she can get back in the game — hence the name of her podcast.

“I think I will be ready, but I think that part of this process, or let’s say part of this experiment—this surrender experiment—is not just ‘find Cheryl a date tomorrow. Because I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don’t know,” she told E! News before her podcast came out.

Burke Has a Good Idea of What She Wants — & Doesn’t Want — in a Future Partner

Although she’s not jumping into another relationship right away, Burke revealed what she’d be looking for in a partner.

“Definitely has to be my age or older,” Burke said. “It really just depends on the conversations we have,” she continued.

Burke admitted that there was a neuroscientist that she found attractive, but she didn’t elaborate too much on him, specifically.

“I have noticed that I don’t want to have a conversation [about] dancing. That’s what I do for a living. I would like to learn from my future partner,” she added.

Burke went on to say that she once dated her trainer — before she was married — and she said it didn’t work because she got frustrated with him for telling her what to do.

