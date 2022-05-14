DWTS Pro Reveals She Deletes IG When She’s Competing on the Show

Cheryl Burke has been going through a difficult time since announcing she is getting a divorce from Matthew Lawrence after less than three years of marriage.

The 38-year-old ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer told Extra that divorce “sucks.”

“I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we didn’t try and I know we gave it a good shot,” she added.

With the new season of the celebrity ballroom competition on the horizon – it’s set to premiere on Disney+ this fall – Burke seems excited to get back in the game. The cast has yet to be announced, but during a May 4 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Burke said she is excited and ready to “celebrate” the show’s move from ABC to the streaming platform.

While she’s ready to fire up her Disney+ account, Burke isn’t a fan of certain social media apps during the DWTS season. In fact, she deletes a popular one as soon the competition begins.

Cheryl Burke Turns Off Instagram When She’s Competing on DWTS

On a May 2022 episode of her Burke in the Game“ podcast, Burke revealed that she makes changes to her social media usage when she’s competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” The newly single pro dancer revealed that she takes the Instagram app off of her phone so she can focus on the competition and avoid the negative comments that can affect her performances.

“This has really been a s***show, this whole process,” she said of her divorce. “And especially lately because I’ve never gone through this before. And with social media and seeing everyone’s comments, and most may not be all positive, it affects me to the point where I take off the app when I’m on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because it literally will dictate my emotions.”

Burke admitted she has had to develop a thick skin when it comes to social media commenters, and that the show, coupled with her divorce news, could trigger even more negative feedback.

“You just show your feelings because we are human at the end of the day,” she added. “No matter if we’re dancing the samba in front of millions of people, I am a human being just like Joe Schmoe is a human being. And we all have feelings and no one wants to look at something that they may be looking for positive feedback and then see someone say, ‘Well you barely even tried in your marriage.’ It’s hurtful.”

Cheryl Burke Has Stepped Away From Social Media Completely In the Past

Burke has fired back at social media hate in the past. In 2013, she called out a DWTS fan site on Twitter. “All of these negative comments especially puredwts.com has to stop. Why bad mouth anybody? Positivity is where it’s at!” she tweeted.

In 2018, Burke took a full hiatus from social media. “I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media,” she told fans at the time, per People.

