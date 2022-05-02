DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Failed Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has announced a new project and in doing so, the dancer opened up about taking ownership for her failed relationships, including her marriage to actor Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl is Launching A New Podcast Called ‘Burke in the Game’

Dancer Cheryl Burke got into the podcast game in late 2020 with her season 29 partner, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. They started a podcast called “Pretty Messed Up” with fellow pro dancer Rene Elizondo where they aimed to get brutally honest about the ups and downs of being sober and getting their lives together.

But due to scheduling conflicts with AJ going back out on tour, the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast is on indefinite hiatus, so Cheryl has launched a new project where she is opening up her life to her fans to continue on her journey of self-exploration and healing.

“Hey guys, it’s Cheryl Burke. You know me from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ But guess what? I have a new podcast called ‘Burke in the Game.’ It may look like my life is full of costumes and whatever, but at the end of the day, you probably don’t know the Cheryl behind the Mirrorball Trophy,” said Cheryl in the intro package for the new podcast.

Burke Points the Finger At Herself For Her Failed Marriage

Also in the introduction for the new podcast, Cheryl opened up taking accountability for her failed relationships, including her marriage to actor Matthew Lawrence. The two separated in January 2022 after less than three years of being married and are in the process of getting divorced.

Cheryl said in the intro clip:

I’ve been really curious about how and why a lot of my relationships — or every single one, really — has not worked out and I can only point the finger at myself. One of the things that I want to work on is not being so controlling. I’m so tired of thinking that I can control everything around me when there isn’t enough hours in the day, even if there were. In order for me to practice what I’m preaching, I have to turn my life over to someone else and what better way than to turn it over to you guys. I have to be able to take accountability and that’s what I’m doing here.

She ends by saying that “Burke in the Game” will launch on May 10 on the iHeartRadio app, Apple podcasts, or whatever other platform you may use to listen to podcasts.

This podcast will presumably go hand in hand with the other project Cheryl has been teasing lately — a therapeutic movement program.

On an episode of the “What’s Her Story” podcast, Cheryl talked about how much movement therapy has helped her work through her trauma and that she is now working with a certified therapist to develop a program for others.

“There’s so many different types of therapy out there, and I believe that movement hasn’t really been established as that … moving your body, it does switch something in your brain to where you feel better about yourself. So I want to do that. Hopefully, it launches this year. … I partnered with a certified therapist as well, so there’s science that backs it all up,” said the dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

