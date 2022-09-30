DWTS Pro Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Year Amid Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke shared a life update with her fans. The dancer went through a public divorce from her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence, in 2022.

Burke has kept her fans updated throughout the process of her divorce, and she has returned to the ballroom for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside “Good Morning America” correspondent and meteorologist Sam Champion.

Burke Says the Past Year Has Been Difficult but She Has Been Working on Herself

In her new Instagram post, Burke shared that the past year has been difficult for her.

“It’s season 31 of @dancingwiththestars, my divorce is final, a lot has happened,” Burke shared. “It’s been a challenging year and a whirlwind since my last season. I’d be lying if I say it was all incredible and growing. There’s been a lot of heartache, pain and loneliness along the way.”

She added, “But I’d also be lying if I said I wasn’t grateful, evolved, and changed from these last 12 months.”

Burke told her fans that she’s been working on herself and finding “new truths” that she didn’t know about herself before.

“I’m personally so proud of the person I see in the mirror today,” the professional dancer wrote. “Am I where I want to be? No. But I do know that I will forever be a work in progress for as long as I live… I’ve always said and I still believe that dancing has saved my life and been my rock through it all.”

The Star & Her Ex Are Working Through Who Gets Custody of Their Dog

Burke has been open with fans about her divorce proceedings, and she recently spoke with Yahoo! Life about everything that has been happening and why she has chosen not to date at the moment.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2007, and they dated for one year before splitting up. Then, the two reconnected and reconciled in 2017. In 2018, the two got engaged before getting married in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

According to Us Weekly, Burke and Lawrence were able to settle their divorce so quickly because they are honoring their prenuptial agreement.

In the prenup, according to Us Weekly, the two agreed that Burke would keep all money earned from “Dancing With the Stars,” residuals, and money earned from the QVC network.

Lawrence can keep all his earned royalties, and neither will pay any spousal support.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blast.

The documents say that the two will continue to try to come to an agreement about the custody of their dog, Ysabella.

“The court expressly reserves jurisdiction for later determination of the issue of the ownership of the dog ‘Isabella,’” the court documents read. “On May 20, 2019, Petitioner and Respondent entered into a Premarital Agreement. The (agreement) is valid and enforceable in all respects, and neither Party challenges the validity of the Premarital Agreement. The terms of the Premarital Agreement are incorporated into this Judgment.”