DWTS Pro Spends Easter With Family After Shocking Split

The 2022 Easter holiday looked very different for one “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

Cheryl Burke and her now-ex, Matthew Lawrence, split in January 2022, according to Us Weekly. The two first started dating in 2007, broke up for a bit, and rekindled their love in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019, but their relationship did not stand the test of time.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” Burke wrote in a statement to fans on February 24, 2022.

Neither Cheryl nor Matthew have been speaking openly about their divorce proceedings, and seem to be adapting to their new lives in their own ways.

On April 17, 2022, Cheryl spent her first holiday without her beau.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Leaned on Her Family for Support

Divorce isn’t easy and a lot of people experience a roller coaster of emotions when coming to terms with a failed marriage. For some, it’s easier to deal because they have a huge support system, while others are more secluded as they figure things out.

Burke is fortunate to have her parents — her mom, Sherri, and her stepdad, Bob — to help her through some of the challenging times in life, and she shared a post about their love and support on Easter Sunday.

“Happy Easter everyone! Beyond grateful for such an incredible family. The love and support we have for each other is unmatched. Hope you had a blessed day,” Burke captioned an Instagram post. She included photos of her with her parents, and another photo of them all out to eat together.

Cheryl spent time with her parents’ dogs, went for a walk with her mom, and enjoyed a meal with her family, including her sister, Nicole Wolf. Although Easter may have been different this year than it has been in years past, Burke appears to be in a good place.

Cheryl & Matthew Celebrated Christmas Together & Split a Few Weeks Later

The last major holidays were Christmas and New Year’s, and, according to Us Weekly, Cheryl and Matthew were together for the former.

At the time, Cheryl shared a post on Instagram, wishing her friends, fans, and followers a Merry Christmas. The post included a few photos of her and Matthew together — but it has since been deleted.

In fact, Cheryl has deleted every last photo of Matthew from her Instagram account. She does still have a few photos of herself in her wedding dress, but there’s no mention of Matthew anywhere on her social media.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s Instagram is also free of photos of Cheryl. He hasn’t posted to his IG feed since December 2021. It’s unknown how Matthew spent the Easter holiday this year.

READ NEXT: Robert & Kym Herjavec’s Twins Pose for Photos With the Easter Bunny