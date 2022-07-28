DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke’s Divorce Takes ‘Absurd’ Twist

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke gave her fans an update on her ongoing divorce proceedings with actor Matthew Lawrence on the latest episode for her “Burke in the Game” podcast and she flat-out admitted that she’s “not doing too great.”

Here’s what is going on in her divorce:

Cheryl Said Matthew is Making ‘Absurd’ Asks in the Divorce Settlement

On her podcast, before welcoming her guest, actress and author Gabrielle Stone, Cheryl wanted to get really honest with her followers about how she’s doing amidst her divorce from her husband of nearly three years, actor Matthew Lawrence. The dancer said that the divorce has taken an “absurd” turn.

“For the first time, I guess I can say that I’m not doing too great … some new news has developed as far as this divorce and obviously without saying too much about it, because I do, as you guys know, have an NDA in the pre-nup — [the new development] has really ruined my day and my last, I guess, three days,” said Cheryl.

She added, “It takes a long time just to have two different attorneys exchange thoughts, I guess, and the thoughts as of now and what the asks are are really absurd.”

Cheryl later talked about how she’s not sure she got married to Matthew for the right reasons.

“For me, I think part of me was wanting to see if I could even get married in the first place. It was a weird thing. Mind you, of course I was in love with ex-husband and I wanted to marry him. I don’t know if it was for the right reasons, though,” admitted the dancer.

Cheryl Said She Can’t Eat or Sleep Right Now Because of the Stress

Cheryl shared that these new developments in her divorce are starting to negatively affect her in all aspects of her life.

“It isn’t easy and it is something that really, you know, is just so sad and it has been — I haven’t been able to eat, I haven’t slept, I haven’t even been able to focus on my job and other things that I’m doing, or staying present, even when I’m meditating,” said Cheryl. “There’s all this anger and disappointment inside of me. That’s all I can really say, honestly … it hasn’t been easy.”

So, moving forward she’s said that she’s trying not to let this ruin her life, saying, “I’m rying not to let this one thing — it’s a huge thing — ruin my day and my life, but it’s really hard to separate all of that and my professional life and my personal life.”

Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew in February 2022, saying that they officially separated in January 2022. Matthew responded in March 2022, asking for the judge to uphold their prenuptial agreement, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Cheryl and Matthew met through “Dancing With the Stars” when his older brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on season three in 2006. They dated briefly before splitting up for nearly 10 years, then reconciled in 2017 and married in May of 2019.

When news of the divorce broke, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that the two of them had “been having issues for a while” and another source told the outlet that a divorce was “a long time coming.”

“They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple months now,” the second source added.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

