Longtime DWTS Pro Gets Candid About Sudden Divorce

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has opened up about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“I was just at the height of the success of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ We were on tour, we did two seasons a year and two tours a year. So I was just working all around the clock and barely had a day off. I guess he wasn’t necessarily working at the time — as much. He was working, but not as much,” Burke said on the October 24, 2024, episode of the “I Do, Part 2” podcast.

“I kind of knew what I was getting into. That’s just my personality. I am never going to not make money. That comes from my mother, who is a rags to riches story. I’ve seen her hustle and was raised with her hustle. That’s who I am, ultimately. I am actually proud of that. There’s no shame with that, for sure,” she continued, adding that this eventually took “a toll” on the relationship.

Burke and Lawrence were introduced by Lawrence’s older brother, Joey, in 2006. They went public with their romance in 2007, only to split a short while later. They rekindled their love in 2017, however, and got married in 2019.

Burke announced their divorce in 2022.

Cheryl Burke Believes Gender Roles Played a Part in Her Split From Matthew Lawrence

Burke’s divorce from Lawrence was fairly surprising, given that the two had spent the holidays together and appeared happy just weeks before the news broke.

Burke filed paper in Los Angeles in February 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Us Weekly.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” Burke wrote on Instagram (via Us Weekly).

Now, she says that finances were a big part of her split.

“I knew what I was marrying. I knew what I was getting into financially. I’m not going to speak for him. I’m not here to bad mouth him whatsoever. But I believe that there is this gender role. A man may feel a little emasculated when he doesn’t make the majority of the money. I think that may have taken a toll,” she said on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast in October 2024.

Cheryl Burke Asked Matthew Lawrence for a Prenuptial Agreement

Before getting married, Burke wanted a prenuptial agreement in place — and while he was hesitant, she was adamant.

“It was a full-on ultimatum. It consisted of, like, 70 to 85 pages of lots of words and lots of fine detail and fine print. But something that my attorney suggested was to make sure I hire him an attorney as well. So that was definitely part of the deal,” she said on “I Do, Part 2).

“It raised a lot of concerns, especially on his behalf. But there was really not much to do. Either we do this and we get married or we don’t. It’s pretty black and white,” she explained.

In an interview with the New York Post, Burke said that she did a lot to try and salvage her marriage, including go to therapy.

“We did try. We were in therapy. You know what? This isn’t what it was. And to walk away with no shame and to walk away with my head held up high was something that I’m proud of to this day. Because it’s not ever fun to say that you’re divorced in your thirties and I’m not the cookie-cutter social norm when it comes to married [with] kids and happily ever after. It’s just — that’s not my story and that’s okay. And I think being able to forgive myself and to just go with my gut and trust myself is a really big step for me,” she told the outlet in October 2023.

