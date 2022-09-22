DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Reveals ‘Devastating’ Divorce Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed on the September 19 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game” that her ex Matthew Lawrence has left her devastated with the latest twist in their on-going divorce proceedings.

Here’s what is going on with Burke and Lawrence and why it is making her “really sad.”

Lawrence is Asking for Custody of Their Dog

On “Burke in the Game” on September 19, the professional dancer updated her fans about how her divorce proceedings have been going. Burke and her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence split in early 2022 after getting married in May 2019.

Burke told her fans that things aren’t going that well right now because a point of contention in the divorce is her Frenchi bulldog, Ysabella.

“I know that some of you must have been reading some of the headlines that have been out recently about my divorce and about how there’s one thing pending, which is very true and all true, which is my dog Ysabella. For those of you that follow me, you know that I’m a dog mom. I love my Frenchie, Ysabella,” said Burke.

She went on to say that it’s “just devastating” that “somebody is basically trying to take [her] dog Ysabella away.”

“I love her so much. I love her so much it hurts. I know that is so cliche, but it is a fact,” confessed Burke.

Burke said that throughout her marriage, she was the person who was primarily responsible for Ysabella, plus she said that the dog is her emotional support animal, so this point of contention feels “vindictive.”

Burke said:

Since day one, I have honestly been the person responsible for [Ysabella] both financially and emotionally. She is technically my emotional support animal, or my service dog. I just took her with me to New York, she flew with me, she was sitting on my lap, so she is a service dog. … I paid the majority of the cost as far as Ysabella goes and now I guess to have this happen just really feels like it’s vindictive and I’m really sad about it. I couldn’t imagine my life without her.

She finished by saying that she knows she is a busy person, especially since “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 has started, but she makes sure Isabella is happy and well cared for.

“I have to say, especially since I’ve been alone and since we’ve been separated, it’s been me [taking care of her] and she’s been just fine. She’s healthy, she’s happy and we make it work. Yes, I know I’m busy, but I still make it work. There’s not an hour that goes by that I don’t think of that dog and I go beyond and above, above and beyond to make sure that this Frenchie who I love so much is happy,” said the dancer.

The Custody Battle for Ysabella is Headed to Court

The same day the podcast episode was released, Burke and Lawrence’s divorce was finalized in court, according to the Los Angeles Times. But the battle for Ysabella will continue.

The Times reports that both parties agreed to honor their prenuptial agreement and that neither one of them is receiving alimony. But custody of Isabella will be determined at a later date in court.

The couple adopted Ysabella in May 2020 when Lawrence gave the dog to Burke as a first wedding anniversary present, Burke revealed on Instagram at the time. Since adopting the French bulldog, Ysabella has been all over Burke’s Instagram.

In February 2021, shortly before news broke about Burke and Lawrence’s divorce, Burke posted a series of photos to Instagram to highlight Ysa’s “many personalities.”

She also had Ysabella take part in her photoshoot for her Bailey Blue clothing line, writing on an Instagram video of the outtakes, “Turns out having your dog participate in a photo shoot isn’t as easy as it looks… Check out more behind the scenes from creating my line with @baileyblueclothing and our photoshoot over on my channel! Search for Cheryl Burke in your YouTube app or on YouTube.com. Cheryl Burke Loungewear is available now Baileyblueclothing.com/cherylburke! Loungewear for Frenchie’s coming soon?!?!?!”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

