‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Throws Shade at Ex

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is throwing shade at one of her exes.

In an October 25 TikTok video, Burke wrote “When your ex still follows you on Instagram…” and lip-synced the words, “So I’m out shopping, and I find this ratty little dog. What are you doing here?”

Fans thought the video was hilarious, taking to the comments to tell Burke they loved that she was being “petty.”

At the time of writing on October 26, Burke’s ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, does not follow Burke on Instagram, though many comments said they checked when the video was posted and he did.

Burke and Lawrence started dating in 2007, though they split just a year later. Then, they reconnected and got back together in 2017. They were engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Burke & Lawrence Are Fighting Over Custody of Their Dog

Burke and Lawrence have been battling over custody of their French bulldog, Ysabella, though the rest of their divorce has already been finalized.

She shared a TikTok video about the situation, writing “Joint custody?! No sir. Not Happening.”

During the September 19, 2022, episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Burke revealed more about the custody case.

“I know that some of you must have been reading some of the headlines that have been out recently about my divorce and about how there’s one thing pending, which is very true and all true, which is my dog Ysabella. For those of you that follow me, you know that I’m a dog mom. I love my Frenchie, Ysabella,” said Burke, later calling the development “devastating.”

She added, “I love her so much. I love her so much it hurts. I know that is so cliche, but it is a fact.”

The couple reached a divorce settlement in early September 2022, honoring their prenuptial agreement.

Burke shared that she’s ready to get back into dating, also taking to TikTok to share that with her followers.

“When you have a little crush on someone and realize that dating again has to happen sooner rather than later,” she writes in the video.

Burke Wants to be a Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke previously shared that she wants to retire from professionally dancing. The dancer shared after she was eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 that she has her eye on another role on the show, however.

During her Sunday, October 16, 2022 episode of her podcast “Burke In the Game,” Burke talked about why she’s choosing to “likely” leave the show.

“What I’m saying is, a lot of people have asked me if this is my last season,” she said. “And the answer to that question is, likely, yes, this is my last season, as a dancer, that is. Of course, I would love to still be a part of the family somehow. And I’m not sure what that means to the people who make those decisions.”

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed what she wants to do in the future on the competition reality show.

“I hope to be a judge or a cohost on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the near future,” Burke told the outlet.