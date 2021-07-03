Cheryl Burke Says Everyone on DWTS Fakes This Dance

On a recent podcast episode, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed that there’s one type of dance she thinks everybody fakes on the show and how she would love to go to Spain to learn how to do it properly — flamenco dancing.

On a recent episode of her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” when asked if there is a type of dance that Burke would love the opportunity to learn, Burke said that she would love to train with a real flamenco dancer in Spain to learn how to perform that dance without faking it.

“We know how to fake it, but we don’t really know — I can speak for myself, but I don’t really know how to flamenco dance. So I would love to go spend the summer in Spain and learn from an amazing flamenco dancer how to really do it instead of faking it,” Burke revealed.

Her co-host Rene Elizondo said that he thinks Burke would “crush it” at flamenco because she has “such a strong energy.”

Co-host AJ McLean chimed in with, “Cheryl can isolate those freakin’ hips and it’s kind of mesmerizing, I’m not gonna lie. When I would see her doing her little moments when we were doing certain routines that involved something similar, I was like, ‘Whaaaa…. oh wow, I can’t do that.'”

Burke was flattered to hear the praise and said, “That’s what I was in my past life, for sure, I was a flamenco dancer … I took my sister to Spain and all we did was go see flamenco dancers.”

Flamenco was introduced on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 15, though it did not stick around for very long — maybe because many of the pros are unfamiliar with it. Flamenco was only part of the show for seasons 15, 16, and 19.

In all of those seasons, flamenco was only used once each season. For season 15, Tony Dovolani and Melissa Rycroft chose it as the style for Kelly Monaco and Val Chmerkovskiy to perform in the semi-finals; they received a 25.5/30. In season 16, Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough were given flamenco by the fans on Twitter in the semi-finals; they received a 28/30. And in season 19, Burke and partner Alfonso Ribeiro were given flamenco for switch-up night; they received a 34/40.

Burke also said that when “Dancing With the Stars” added the Argentine tango, she “went to Argentina to learn how to Argentine tango in the middle of the season” to learn how to do it right.

“Dancing With the Stars” first introduced the Argentine tango in season eight along with another new dance, the lindy hop. Both dances are two of the few styles of ballroom dancing that allow pairs to do lifts in routines. The Argentine tango became a staple of “Dancing With the Stars” from season eight on, while the lindy hop did not, though a similar dance, the jive, is always in the mix.

Burke and her partner Gilles Marini earned a perfect 30 on their Argentine tango that season, as did eventually winner Shawn Johnson and her partner Mark Ballas. Burke and Marini would eventually finish in second place behind Johnson and Ballas.

Marini and Burke’s Argentine tango was the first perfect score of the season; they chose to perform it again during the finale and again received a perfect score.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

