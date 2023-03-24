Fans Send Support to DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke After Heartfelt Post

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and Cheryl Burke sent support to the former DWTS pro after she shared a heartfelt life update.

In her March 23, 2023, Instagram post, Burke opened up about feeling like the world was moving very fast and shared that she was feeling a lot of pressure.

“This type of pressure can stop me from doing everyday basics like human interaction, self care practices, proper food and nutrition, rest and relaxation, allowing time for my brain to pause,” Burke wrote. “And when it’s constant it can feel like there is no time to pause and breathe in the beauty that is supposed to be life – the experience and absorption of the world and people around me.”

Burke then shared a reminder to herself.

“I need to remind myself that I’m doing enough, that I am enough with what I am doing, and that my life is more than just the tangible outputs I produce,” the dancer wrote. “This is of course easier said than done and takes practice. But I thought by typing it out it may help me, and potentially you. Today, I am going to stop what I’m doing once a day and allow myself to just be.”

Burke received a lot of support in the comment section from fans who were feeling the same way.

Fans Sent Support to Cheryl Burke in the Comment Section

Followers immediately went to Burke’s comment section to share their support for the professional dancer.

“You are loved. Your future is bright. It’s ok to take a mental health day. Nature is healing. You are very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You are more than enough and you are so kind and generous to share yourself with all of us!”

Many others thanked Burke for her post and her advice while others said they wished she was continuing on “Dancing With the Stars.” She retired from professionally dancing on the show after season 31.

The Post Comes After the Announcement of the DWTS Season 32 Hosts & Judges

Burke’s post comes just days after Tyra Banks announced she’d no longer be hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” Then, it was announced that Julianne Hough would be taking over Banks’ position and the judging panel would remain at three judges with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Burke was vocal about wanting a new position on the show. The dancer said she’d love to move into a hosting role on the ballroom competition show. During the January 4, 2023 episode of her former partner Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho.”

Burke told Jericho that the show was “well aware” that she wanted to “evolve” within the confines of the show. She was done with being a professional dancer, but she was willing to continue with the show in another capacity.

“However, they don’t see a place for me,” Burke shared. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.