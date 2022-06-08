Cheryl Burke Worries About Her Mental Health as She Contemplates Freezing Her Eggs

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and requested that the former couple’s prenuptial agreement be upheld, according to Page Six.

In the months that have followed, Burke has been adjusting to her life as a single woman at age 38, and has been having all kinds of emotions about getting older and not yet having children. She’s documented her thinking in a sort of open forum, starting a new podcast called “Burke in the Game” in which she openly discusses what she’s feeling as she navigates this next chapter of her life.

On the May 31, 2022, episode of the podcast, Burke sat down with Whitney Bischoff Angel — who was previously engaged to Chris Soules after the two fell in love on “The Bachelor.” Bischoff Angel works as a fertility nurse and was open to answering all of Burke’s questions about future planning when it comes to possibly freezing her eggs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Is Thinking About Freezing Her Eggs After Season 31 of DWTS

While talking to Bischoff Angel, Burke opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and explained that she’s just always been on birth control because it keeps everything in check for her. Also, she had been getting very long, painful periods, so she continues on a constant pill cycle and admits that she hasn’t had a period in years.

Burke admits that she’s worried that if she comes off birth control it will affect her mental health and she doesn’t want to take a chance.

“I’m 38-years-old. I know I should get tested, but does that require me getting off birth control?” Burke asked. Bischoff Angel told Burke that she will essentially need to turn her ovaries “on” so that she can get checked out and see how things are functioning.

“My recommendation to start this process is to… let’s just see where your numbers are,” Bischoff Angel said, encouraging Burke to come off the pill just for one week to allow her body to have a period.

Burke ultimately said that she knows that this is the process that she needs to take, given that she wants to have children — but she wants to wait until after the next season of DWTS.

“I think that for my own sanity, it’s probably best to wait until as soon as I get eliminated,” Burke said. Bischoff Angel went on to explain the full process to Burke so that she knows “what to expect.”

The DWTS pro wants to plan her egg testing and retrieval around her DWTS schedule and plans to be done with the process before season 32.

Burke Has Talked About Becoming a Mom in the Past

Play

‘DWTS’ Veteran Cheryl Burke on Being 37 & Still Dancing Cheryl Burke has served as a professional coach on “Dancing with the Stars” for the past 24 Seasons. The DWTS veteran talks to Tamron about her two-decade commitment to the show and her hopes to one day start a family with her famous husband, Matthew Lawrence. 2021-09-13T22:15:01Z

Although things didn’t pan out the way that she thought they would when it comes to her personal life, Burke knows that she wants to be a mom someday — and it’s something that she has openly talked about over the years.

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” Burke told Us Weekly in 2018.

“It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever,” she said.

She previously talked about her freezing her eggs in an interview with Tamron Hall in 2021.

“[The show is] a huge accomplishment and I am grateful for that experience. But I’m not like these other girls who just had babies and can just bounce back. I know my body, but I also, more importantly, know my own mental health and if I have this body image issue that I’m dealing with, again, if this is not okay I can’t perform,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Does Cheryl Burke Already Have a New Love Interest?