Former DWTS Pro Gets Stood Up by Another Dancer: ‘So Be It’

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke said that someone scheduled to appear on her podcast actually stood her up.

“There were guests that were booked on ‘Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans’ that pulled out last minute. There was one person who actually just decided not to show up, and I still haven’t received a text back from that person at all. Like, as if I’m never gonna run into him again. But you know what? So be it,” Burke said on the April 29 episode of her podcast.

“At the end of the day, you really know who your friends are, and you really know who aren’t your friends, right? Like, with all of this,” she added.

Burke retired from “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022 after 26 seasons on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are Convinced That Corky Ballas Was the Ballroom Pro Who Stood Cheryl Burke Up

Although Burke was careful not to name any names, quite a few DWTS fans believe that it was Corky Ballas that stood her up. Burke previously took to her Instagram Stories to share that Ballas was going to be an upcoming guest. However, the episode never came to be, which could be why fans are guessing that he’s the pro who was a no-show.

“I wonder whether Corky Ballas was the person who didn’t show up?” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about the podcast episode.

“I have to guess that it was Corky who stood her up on the podcast. Whoever it was, that’s a seriously scummy move. Otherwise I do assume some current pros may have initially agreed but got told not to do it,” someone else said.

“My guess was Corky too because I think it was posted on here that he was supposed to be on,” a third Redditor added.

“My immediate thought was Corky Ballas. Pretty sure she advertised him being on the show a while ago and he never came on,” a fourth comment read.

Cheryl Burke Previously Said a Ballroom Pro ‘Came at’ Her

Burke’s new podcast has been causing a stir since she launched it. In fact, Burke previously implied that she has lost friends due to her podcast.

“How about this? A pro dancer came at me,” Burke told former DWTS host Tom Bergeron on an October 2023 episode.

“You really know who your friends are when you’re up, right? But it’s when you’re down or struggling, you really know who your true friends are. The takeaway, I guess, for me is just to focus on what I do have as opposed to what I had or that feeling of lack,” she added.

On her April 29 podcast, Burke sort of defended her podcast — and its guests.

“People can control what they say, right?” she said, adding, “I’m not forcing anything out of anybody’s mouths. Like, they could say their truth, or they can just not answer the question.”

