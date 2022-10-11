DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Dealing With ‘Haters’ Amid Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke admitted in an episode of her podcast that she is struggling to deal with the “haters” amid her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

Here’s what has been happening and the message Burke has for her haters:

Cheryl Burke Said It’s Hard Not to Let the ‘Haters’ Get to Her, But ‘Nobody Should Be Shushed When It Comes to Their Story’

On the September 26 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” dancer Cheryl Burke opened up about the “negativity” she has been receiving as she goes through divorce proceedings with her ex, actor Matthew Lawrence, whom she married in May 2019.

“I know a lot of you guys have commented — not necessarily these listeners, my loyal fans, I love you guys — but some haters definitely comment and say, ‘Move on, move on,” said Burke, adding that she is trying to share her story and live her truth and nobody should be “shushed” who is trying to do that.

“I believe the reason why I’ve been given the platform that I’ve been given is to share my story and a part of sharing is going into your past and talking about it. Anything that may weigh heavy on your shoulders or that’s on your mind and I believe that nobody should be shushed when it comes to their story,” said Burke.

She went on to say that if you don’t like, you can “feel free to press that unfollow button.”

“If you guys don’t like it … feel free to press that unfollow button any time. Because honestly, the negativity, to me, just leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” admitted the dancer. “I know not to listen to it, but really I’m just human, right? So, be careful with your words, everyone. I’m just here to share my story. If you don’t like it, leave.”

She added, “I love you and I say that with love.”

Burke Also Thanked Her Supporters & Said She’s ‘Just Trying to Keep [Her] Head Up’

Burke also talked in the podcast about how she is working on her sobriety, which has to be the No. 1 priority in her life, especially when she’s going through hard times. Burke has been sober for over four years.

“I’m just trying to keep my head up, you know, one day at a time,” said Burke, adding, “My sobriety comes first and this is what I need to think about and I need to get my head straight when I don’t feel like my sobriety comes first.”

She also said that the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was a little bittersweet because that was the day her divorce was finalized.

“Not only was it the premiere of season 31 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and my 26th season, it was also the end of another chapter, which was my marriage. So I am divorced as of September 19, 2022,” said Burke, adding that they are “still dealing with this dog situation,” however.

In case you hadn’t heard, Burke has said that she and Lawrence may be headed to trial over custody of their dog, a French bulldog named Ysabella.

But in the October 9 episode of her podcast, Burke thanked her loyal listeners for all of their support.

“It’s been so fun doing this [podcast], it’s been so therapeutic. It’s been a release of all of this built-up stress, anger, disappointment, happiness, excitement, roller coaster ride of emotions. So thank you guys for listening and let me know what you guys want to hear for the new year coming up,” said Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.