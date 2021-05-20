Cheryl Burke Apologized to Ian Ziering Directly

Several years ago, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke went on a podcast and said some pretty harsh things about former partner Ian Ziering. She has since apologized on her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” but when she recorded that episode, her co-host Rene Elizondo advised her to reach out to Ziering personally and apologize to him directly.

Well, Burke did that and on a recent episode of the podcast, she revealed how it went.

Burke Said It Felt Like Closure

On the podcast, Burke said that Elizondo got her thinking about making amends to Ziering personally, so she reached out via email because she felt like she could be very thoughtful about what she said to him.

“I was going back and forth on whether I should call or email, and I felt like an email was best for me because I was able to really be thoughtful with my words and just feel like I was able to really apologize,” said Burke.

She went on to say that he did respond to her and it felt like they got some closure — and admitted it took a lot of courage for her to do that because she was a little scared.

“So I [emailed him] and he responded, so it felt like there was a little closure,” said Burke. “I would love to still obviously apologize to his face one day, if we ever run into each other in the near future or whenever, but I’m happy that I was able to find the courage to write him an email.”

She also thanked Elizondo and co-host AJ McLean for the good advice and said she’s really glad she reached out.

I just wanted to write this and get that out and make sure he knew that was a personal apology to him.

Burke Said Apologizing Was So ‘Freeing’ For Her

Burke’s comments have followed her for years. She said that people are always asking her who her worst partner was like they’re trying to get a juicy quote out of her. So apologizing took a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It’s freeing, it definitely lifted a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Burke, adding, “It makes me want to just apologize to anybody that I may have hurt because it just gives you that closure. It’s so important to be able to at least say that you were trying to be the best version of yourself that you can be no matter what had happened in the past.”

She also said that she did not “expect him to respond,” because “it’s not about that,” but he did and that was really important to her even though the point of the email was not to get his response.

“I just wanted to write [the email] and get that out and make sure he knew that was a personal apology to him,” said Burke.

Ziering and Burke competed on season four of “Dancing With the Stars” where they finished in fourth place.

The 30th season of the long-running dancing competition series is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

