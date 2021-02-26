Cheryl Burke Talks Least-Fave DWTS Partner & Cast Hookups

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke got put on the hot seat recently on her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” which she co-hosts with her Dancing With the Stars partner AJ McLean and fellow dancer Rene Elizondo. During a game of truth or dare, she was asked several jaw-dropping questions about Dancing With the Stars. Here’s what she had to say.

Burke’s Least-Favorite Partner Was Ian Ziering

On the podcast, a listener wanted to know if Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering was really her least favorite partner and Burke replied, “God, you guys. … don’t know. Hey, there’s no like, there’s no dislike, there’s no good, there’s no bad.”

McLean then pointed out “that pretty much answers that question, you realize,” to which she said, “Listen I don’t want to get a letter from the BBC. Again.”

What she is referring to was how back in 2016, she let loose on the podcast “Allegedly” (via TMZ), saying that Ziering was definitely her least favorite partner and that working with him “made [her] want to slit her wrists” and that she was begging the producers to get them off the show. BBC Worldwide, which is the company that owns Dancing With the Stars, must not have liked Burke talking outside of school.

Burke later apologized for her actions, though she did not apologize directly to Ziering. She wrote on Twitter:

I’ve always lived by the rule that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Recently and regrettably, I broke that rule. In the heat of an interview conversation, I used a phrase that seemingly makes light of suicide and I deeply regret it. I have many friends and family members that struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide. To have said something that seemingly makes a mockery of what they’ve gone through and what they live with is something that I apologize for.

Ziering and Burke finished in fourth place back on season four of Dancing With the Stars. In Burke’s 2011 book “Dancing Lessons, she credited Ziering with helping her to see the bigger picture in terms of her career.

“Had it not been for Ian, I don’t know that I would have been aggressive enough about furthering my career,” Burke wrote (via Showbiz Cheatsheet). “He helped me visualize taking my dance career to a level where I really could connect with people on an individual basis.”

Burke Also Cheekily Confirmed DWTS Cast Hookups

When asked if she has ever “caught pro dancers on Dancing With the Stars hooking up with their celebrity partners?”, Burke gave a rather cheeky answer.

“I didn’t catch him, so false, no. That’s a different question, you know what I’m saying?” she said. Let the guessing games begin!

Burke also revealed a few fun facts about herself, such as that she loves Filipino food, she’s only fond of her husband Matthew Lawrence’s reptiles “from a distance” and she was the reason she and Lawrence broke up the first time around, though she did not elaborate on why.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

