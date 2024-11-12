Former DWTS Pro Invited Back for 500th Episode, Turns Offer Down

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke turned down an invite to the the 500th episode.

“Next week you’re gonna see dancing with the stars celebrating the 500th episode, which is such a huge milestone for the show. And I couldn’t be happier for the show’s success,” Burke said on the November 6, 2024, episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“I know some may think that all I do is trash the show or bad mouth the show, I definitely don’t. I am their number one fan, regardless of any backstage whatever happening back in the day or me not being invited to Len Goodman’s tribute. That has nothing to do with it. And I also want to add that I did get invited to go to the 500th episode to sit in the audience,” she continued.

Burke explained that she decided not to attend because she has to do her “commentary” for her podcast episode. She explained that it would push back her podcast “by a couple of days.”

“I don’t want to do that to you guys,” she said.

Burke retired from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 31. She hasn’t returned to the ballroom since.

Cheryl Burke Wanted to Perform on the 500th Episode

On her podcast, Burke said that she would have returned to the show — if she was invited to perform.

“Look, if I was in an actual performance, or if I was actually doing something other than sit in the audience, I would definitely say yes to that invite. However, when it comes to just sitting in the audience, it really just delays the podcast schedule and I have a loyalty to you, my listeners, to make sure we roll these out because I know, especially the recap episodes, you guys can’t wait, but I’ll be there in spirit,” she said.

Interestingly, however, this is in direct conflict with what she said about the show a few months prior.

“I’m never going to perform on the show, not just because of their decision, but I don’t think I’d ever want to perform on the show again, not out of ego, just because like, it’s done,” Burke said on the April 29, 2024, episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

Fans Wanted Cheryl Burke to Return for the 500th Episode & Encouraged Her to Do So

Many fans were hoping to see Burke back in the ballroom for such a special episode of the show. Dozens took to the comments section of one of her TikTok videos to encourage her to rethink her decision.

“I think you should go if you want! I think it would be a different perspective,” one person wrote.

“Oh Cheryl! We greatly appreciate the sentiment, and love the rewatches, but I really think you should go to the 500th show, you’re such a vital part of DWTS,” someone else said.

“I think you should go! Reunite with your DWTS fam say hi to your friends,” a third comment read.

“Cheryl you should go!!! You are a huge part of this milestone. You deserve to be there. We can wait for the recap,” a fourth TikTok user added.

