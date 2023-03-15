DWTS Pro Reacts to Ex’s New Romance

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is reacting to her ex-husband’s desire to have children. Cheryl Burke was on the March 9, 2023, episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” with Chris Harrison, during which she was asked about Matthew Lawrence’s comments on his plans to have a child with his new girlfriend, TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — whom Burke says she loves.

A big fan of TLC, Burke told Harrison that she wasn’t “surprised” to hear that her ex wants to be a dad. “He comes from a huge family,” Burke said. She explained that she and Lawrence did talk about having children together, but she put her career first and wanted to make sure that if she needed to “shove [her] body in a dance costume,” she could.

“I really, truly hope he can have actually, you know, have a kid with Chilli. I think that’s amazing, because I think he’s wanted that, you know?” she said.

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in 2019 and announced their split in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Lawrence Says He & Chilli Are Hoping to Have Children

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burke’s ex-husband gushed about his new girlfriend just a couple of months after the two made their relationship Instagram official.

“Life is always a surprise. My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it’s quite special. She’s a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We’d be much better off,” he told the outlet.

When he was asked if the two wanted to have kids together, Lawrence said “that’s the game plan.”

On Harrison’s podcast, Burke expressed nothing but positive vibes for her ex, saying that she wishes him the best in life.

Cheryl Burke Is Unsure About Whether or Not She Will Have Children of Her Own

Burke wrapped up her time on “Dancing With the Stars” after season 31, announcing her decision to leave the program during a live show. As she has been zooming out and looking at her life and her future, Burke has often discussed what she thinks about when it comes to having children.

On the November 1, 2022, episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast, the ballroom pro told her friend Peta Murgatroyd that she wasn’t quite sure about that next phase in her life.

“Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby,” she said at the time, citing her struggle with body dysmorphia. “When carrying a baby, I think I would want to have a partner with me,” she continued, adding, “I’ve really considered adopting. I don’t want to wait to have a partner.”

In another episode of her podcast, Burke discussed freezing her eggs. She chatted with “Bachelor” winner Whitney Bischoff, who works as a Registered Nurse and an egg freezing coordinator. Ultimately, Burke said that she didn’t want to make any changes to her life until she was done with DWTS.

READ NEXT: Pregnant DWTS Pro ‘in Tears’ as She Reflects on the Past Year of Her Life