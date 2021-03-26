One Pro Dancer Would Not Let Their Spouse Do DWTS

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer is making it known that her husband is not going to be on the show anytime soon. Cheryl Burke recently commented on how her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, is not coming anywhere near the show. Here’s what she had to say.

Burke Said There’s A Lot of ‘Dry-Humping’

In a recent episode of the “Flashbacks” podcast, Burke asked reality star Heidi Montag if she had ever been asked to do “Dancing With the Stars.” She said, “No, haters, I have not been asked to do that” and she added that her husband Spencer Pratt was asked and she didn’t think he should do it.

“There’s a lot of dry-humping. I wouldn’t let my husband do it either,” said Burke with a laugh.

Montag added, “I think this is off-limits in our marriage, I’m sorry. If you wanna dance, I’m right here, baby.”

Of course, this seems predicated on the idea that Burke’s husband wouldn’t be her dancer partner. It might be kind of fun to watch them compete together if Lawrence would be up for it. And Burke said later on the podcast that “Dancing With the Stars” is a bit like an arranged marriage.

Why DWTS Is Like an Arranged Marriage

During the podcast, the guests and host Jessica Hall took listener questions and one of them was how they handle working with someone they don’t really like. Burke would not name-names — she got in trouble for that once — but she did say that it’s “challenging” for them when that happens on “Dancing With the Stars” — and they don’t get to choose their partners.

“For ‘Dancing With the Stars’, it is challenging, I’m not going to lie. As you guys know, we spend seven days a week together. It is kind of like an arranged marriage, in a way,” said Burke.

She also said that the goal of ballroom dancing is to exude chemistry, so it’s important to set boundaries with your partner, which goes back to the whole “there’s a lot of dry-humping” thing.

“The goal on ‘Dancing,’ at least, is to look like you have chemistry — not so much wanna ‘look’ like it, like you DO have chemistry. It’s important — I think communication, open communication and setting boundaries is very important,” said Burke. “I think when you have respect for yourself then they have respect for you. You have your limits and obviously, when you don’t set boundaries, the opposite can happen. So I think it’s important right off the bat, whether you like the person or not, and in everyday life, it’s important to set those standards for yourself.”

Burke has been very candid with her fans about her struggles with addiction and jealous behavior. She recently said on her podcast “Pretty Messed Up” that she and her husband are in therapy for just that kind of thing.

“My husband and I are in therapy for this reason, because of abandonment issues that I feel sometimes, jealousy. I’m starting to feel all these feelings … I’ve been in intense therapy since I was four years old,” said Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Has a New Hosting Gig