‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Talks Grieving After Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is opening up about grieving her divorce from her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

Burke has been open with fans about her divorce proceedings, and she recently spoke with Yahoo! Life about everything that has been happening and why she has chosen not to date at the moment.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2007, and they dated for one year before splitting up. Then, the two reconnected and reconciled in 2017. In 2018, the two got engaged before getting married in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

In an interview with Nick Viall on “The Viall Files,” Burke shared that she feels like she’s had to grieve since her divorce.

“I’ve been okay,” she shared. “I am here, and I am alive and I am well. I am taking my whole life one day at a time with my sobriety and also my divorce and life in general.”

She added, “My heart is heavy, and you know, it’s like I’m grieving a death basically because this is somebody I’ve spent every day of my life with for the past five years.”

Burke Kicked Matthew Lawrence Out of the House

During the interview, Burke opened up about why she has wanted to work on herself during her time alone following her divorce.

“It’s just me and my Frenchie,” Burke told Yahoo! Life. “I’ve been sober now for four years, and with that comes self-reflecting. I’m just a sponge and I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely. I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships.”

She said that she may be using a matchmaker when she does decide to date.

“I know statistics show that they have a high rate,” she said. “It’s not about swiping left to see who looks good and what occupation they do – it’s deeper than that.”

Burke also seemed to reveal in a TikTok that she kicked her ex-husband out of the house.

“Did you sleep with him or just kiss him?” Burke mouths, taking part in a TikTok trend using part of Amazon Prime’s series “Modern Love.” When the voice responds, “I slept with him,” Burke makes a peace sign and mouths, “Ok bye.”

Burke also wrote, “Kick him out of my house, Hire a divorce attorney, file for divorce,” alongside hashtags “self respect, peace out, and boundaries.”

The Dog Is the Subject of Custody Arguments

According to Us Weekly, Burke and Lawrence were able to settle their divorce so quickly because they are honoring their prenuptial agreement.

In the prenup, according to Us Weekly, the two agreed that Burke would keep all money earned from “Dancing With the Stars,” residuals, and money earned from the QVC network.

Lawrence can keep all his earned royalties, and neither will pay any spousal support.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blast.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the two will continue to try to come to an agreement about custody of their dog, Ysabella.

“The court expressly reserves jurisdiction for later determination of the issue of the ownership of the dog ‘Isabella,’” the court documents read. “On May 20, 2019, Petitioner and Respondent entered into a Premarital Agreement. The (agreement) is valid and enforceable in all respects, and neither Party challenges the validity of the Premarital Agreement. The terms of the Premarital Agreement are incorporated into this Judgment.”