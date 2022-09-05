‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Reaches Divorce Settlement

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has reached a settlement in her divorce from her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence started dating in 2007, though they split just a year later. Then, they reconnected and got back together in 2017. They were engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Burke & Lawrence Settled Quickly

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Burke and Lawrence agreed to settle their divorce rather than go through any lengthy court cases.

The documents showed that Lawrence and Burke had already signed a written agreement regarding their divorce before sending their documents into the court.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blast.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement signed before they wed, which likely had a part in how quickly their divorce was settled.

Burke Shared a Life Update

After the settlement documents were reported on, Burke took to Instagram to share a life update with her fans.

“Little life update,” she wrote. “The last 3 months have been a whirlwind. It’s been filled with honestly many ups and some downs. As I continue to grow I try not to let these setbacks define how I see myself because as I’ve learned they are part of the process of this thing we call life.”

She added, “Certain stuff that I allowed to have power over me in the past, no longer carry that same weight in my life. In fact, the lesson I’ve learned is that these experiences come in my life and have enabled me to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually. With each lesson, trigger, and/or challenge that comes my way, I’m given growth and courage. It hasn’t always been easy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Sending you all so much love. Exciting things ahead.”

Burke will be one of at least 14 professional dancers to participate in “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev were featured on the season 31 poster and in the promotional video. They were later confirmed to be the first six professional dancers in the cast for the season.

Not confirmed are the remaining 8 professional dancers, though, according to social media posts by many of the pros, are Peta Murgatroyd, Koko Iwasaki, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Louis Van Amstel. Burke’s partner for the upcoming season has yet to be revealed.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

READ NEXT: Fans Outraged After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Demoted’