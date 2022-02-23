‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce

Cheryl Burke, a fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 3 years, Matthew Lawrence, per Us Weekly.

The court documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed that Burke filed the divorce paperwork on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. She cited irreconcilable differences when listing why they were filing for divorce.

The two also have a prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet.

The Couple Split After Christmas

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple split on January 7, 2022. That means they decided to separate shortly after spending the holiday season with one another.

Burke uploaded a photo of the couple to Instagram on December 25, 2022, smiling alongside their dog.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” Burke wrote in the post.

The couple got married in San Diego in May 2019, 13 years after meeting when Lawrence’s brother was on “Dancing With the Stars.” They began dating in February 2007, but they split in 2008 before they got back together in 2017, per TMZ.

Burke has a whole series of YouTube videos, including one where she watches the video of her wedding alongside her husband.

Burke has been a dancer on “Dancing With the Stars’ for 23 seasons, and she has won the show twice.

At 37 years old, Burke has spoken openly about the toll professional dancing has taken on her body and her desire to retire from being a pro on the show and move into a different position.

Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

Burke would like to retire at some point because she feels as though she’s getting to be old to be a professional ballroom dancer, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast. The podcast is part of a Partnership to End Addiction, which Burke has felt passionate about.

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She shared that she knows young professionals who are breaking into the field and that sometimes is not good for her ego.

“But still I don’t know, I have so many question marks. And again, that’s how scary it is to live in the uncertainty,” she shared.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

