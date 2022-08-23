Cheryl Burke Makes a Big Confession About Her Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke made a big confession about her marriage to Matthew Lawrence on the August 15 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game.”

Here’s what she had to say and how she’s going to try to avoid that trap in future relationships:

Burke Admitted That She Gets Very ‘Obsessed’ & Pretends to Like Things She Doesn’t Like

On the August 15 episode of her podcast, Burke and her guest, former “Bachelor” Nick Viall, talked about the “honeymoon phase” of relationships and Burke admitted that she pretends to be something she’s not because she wants the other person to like her.

“When you talk about like, ‘OK, yeah, just be honest with yourself, and about yourself, and your actual priorities with that other person’ and in the beginning, it’s this honeymoon phase and you kind of, especially as a woman, I tend to maybe exaggerate what I want, depending on who it is, right?” said Burke.

She went on to give a real-life example — her ex Matthew Lawrence famously loves reptiles. In fact, in a January 2022 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which aired before their divorce was public information, Burke said that she had to accept Lawrence’s love of reptiles.

“I love animals, but he has reptiles,” said Burke, adding, “He has 45-50 reptiles that live beneath us. No snakes: That was the deal, no snakes. But when we dated a little over a decade ago, I knew I would be marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”

But on her podcast, Burke finally admitted that she was pretending to love reptiles because she was so into Lawrence, whom she married in the spring of 2019.

“If I really like the prson, maybe I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I love reptiles’ and I’m really not a huge reptile person. And then things get real after a few months,” said the dancer.

She added, “I get also very obsessed and I’m an addict, so it’s either all of nothing.”

Burke Said She Might Try Dating Multiple People to Avoid Getting ‘Fixated’ on One Guy

Burke went on to ask Viall what he thought about her, when she’s ready to date, dating multiple men because that might help her avoid becoming “fixated” on one man and Viall gave her some good advice about not jumping the gun.

“I’ve been advised when I am ready to date because I’m not ready to date just yet, but when I am ready to date — [dating] a pool of men so that I don’t get so fixated on one. Do you agree?” asked Burke, to which Viall replied that he “can see the logic” of doing that.

He went on to say, “[F]or you to recognize that ‘hey, I have a habit of if I like anything about someone, history has told me that I have really jumped the gun and become obsessive over one thing and convinced myself that I really liked them and then I kind of stop learning about them,’ yeah, I think it’s good to find tools to hold us more accountable to ourselves, so to speak, especially early on.”

Viall also said it’s “normal” to get excited about people when you first meet them, but you have to be careful not to stop learning more about them after you decide you’re into them.

Viall then said:

We often, men and women — and not just you and not just people who suffer from addiction — have a tendency of feeling that connection and just deciding, “Oh, I like this person” and instead of continuing to learn about a person they barely know, now their goal becomes “I want them to like me,” and they become obsessed with making sure that the person likes them rather than to say, “Well, I’m really excited, I like what I know so far, but there’s so much I don’t know about this person, so I’m going to enjoy this being excited about someone and then tell myself hey, this is exciting, this is fun, but let’s just keep learning, let’s keep asking questions, let’s be open-minded to the possibility that we’re excited, but maybe I won’t be as excited three weeks from now when I learn more.”

Burke then interjected, “Sometimes we’re so afraid of learning more because we like this moment. … This is why I say I’m not ready to date because I understand that infatuation period and I tend to — I follow through. No matter what, I will be there and I will give you 100 percent and then when you’re asking for that in return, I just get disappointed. I’m setting myself up for failure in a way when it comes to expectations, thinking that everyone needs to be like me.”

It was a really fascinating conversation about relationships and the way Burke has been in the past. She filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, though she cited the date of separation as January 7, 2022. Lawrence responded to the filing in March 2022 and since then, they have been working through their divorce settlement.

Burke actually said on the July 25 episode of her podcast that the divorce proceedings have gotten a little “absurd” lately.

“For the first time, I guess I can say that I’m not doing too great … some new news has developed as far as this divorce and obviously without saying too much about it, because I do, as you guys know, have an NDA in the pre-nup — [the new development] has really ruined my day and my last, I guess, three days,” said the dancer.

She added, “It takes a long time just to have two different attorneys exchange thoughts, I guess, and the thoughts as of now and what the asks are are really absurd.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

