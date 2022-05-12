DWTS Pro Reveals She’s Still Friends With Her Ex-Husband

Cheryl Burke stunned fans when she filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022.

In early 2022, the two-time “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball trophy winner filed for divorce from the “Boy Meets World” actor after nearly three years of marriage, listing the date of separation as Jan. 7, 2022, and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to People.

Burke later returned to the site of her wedding, Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif., to “reflect” on her divorce decision, Page Six reported at the time.

Burke told Extra that she’s not “proud” of her “s*** show” divorce. “My emotions are constantly up and down, I’m sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night,” she admitted. “It’s really nothing to hide here as far as like divorce sucks. I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we didn’t try and I know we gave it a good shot.”

Cheryl Burke Reveals Where She Stands With Matthew Lawrence Today

During a May 4, 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show, Burke revealed that despite going to therapy, she and Lawrence grew apart to the point that they couldn’t make their relationship work. But she also made it clear that she is still on good terms with her former husband.

“I mean, he will always have a special place in my heart for sure,” the DWTS pro said. “I have so much love for him and his family forever.”

Burke told Us Weekly that the home she has lived in for 15 years is very quiet without her ex.

Matthew Lawrence Once Said He & Cheryl Burke Were ‘Really Good Friends’

Burke and Lawrence originally dated in 2007 but split up a year later. They reconnected in 2017 and married in 2019 – and Burke was all in. While on Burke’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, Lawrence revealed that he was “touched” by the pro dancer’s decision to take his legal last named, Mignogna, instead of the family stage name of Lawrence.

In 2018, the two also talked about how their relationship worked because they had the foundation of friendship. When asked by Us Weekly about what helped them to remain a strong couple, Lawrence spoke out.

“I think it’s because we’re really good friends and that’s where it all starts,” the actor said. “I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there.”

“That’s the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it,” he added. “When it’s just the two of us, it’s the best.”

At the time, Burke said the duo’s date nights were usually cozy nights at home.

“We’re usually on the couch,” she said. “I’m like top knot, no makeup on and ordering food and watching ‘Homeland.’ We’ve actually traveled all over the world. Other than watching ‘Homeland,’ we love to travel.”

