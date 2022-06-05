Cheryl Burke Makes Confession About Her Divorce

On an episode of her podcast, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has made a confession about her divorce and revealed why she’s not ready to get back into the dating scene yet.

Cheryl Said She Misses Matthew Lawrence ‘Like Crazy’

On an episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game” where “Dancing With the Stars” season 23 alum Jana Kramer was her guest, Cheryl admitted that sometimes she misses her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence “like crazy.”

“There’s days and mornings and nights that I miss him like crazy and it sucks,” said Cheryl, but she added, “Ultimately, I know that it’s what’s best, but it’s hard to kind of have that realization sometimes when you’re in it, when you’re in the emotion.”

She also said that she is definitely “grieving” the loss of her marriage.

“I’m still grieving and I think I will be for a while. It hasn’t been as easy as maybe — I never would think it would be easy — but just the pain of it. … There’s just a lot and I’m choosing to feel my feelings, which brings up so much s*** from the past. I don’t know, it’s difficult. … I’ve chosen to really be alone and feel because I can’t mask it anymore. It’s too much,” admitted the dancer.

Cheryl is Scared to Start Dating Again Because It Makes Her Feel ‘Desperate’

In talking with Jana about how hard it is to start dating after a divorce — Jana herself shared an anecdote of one guy who straight-up said to her, “Call me when you heal.” — Cheryl confessed that she is scared of dating, especially now that she’s a recovering alcoholic who is three years sober.

“I fear dating. I don’t love going out, let alone going out sober, and meeting new people. This is exactly why I have social phobia,” said Cheryl. “On top of it, it’s like the small talk … and then if I do like somebody, the waiting by the phone. I don’t like that feeling. I’m 38 years old, like god forbid, is this guy gonna text back, like how long is it gonna be? I don’t like that and I feel so desperate in a way, in a weird way. The whole dating app thing scares me a little bit too.”

She went on to say that she needs to work on herself first before she even thinks about getting back into the dating scene.

“I don’t even see myself dating any time soon. I just know that I can’t give, I don’t have anything to give at the moment. I owe so many years to myself that I don’t think that I would be of any — it would be a waste of time, honestly,” said Cheryl.

She also said that she tends to “get very obsessed and consumed with one person sometimes” when she is in a relationship, so she doesn’t want that kind of distraction from her working on herself. Also, she wants to try to break her patterns.

“This is why I say I want to wait to date because until I’m there, I’m gonna repeat the same pattern and I’m gonna end up with the same person,” said Cheryl.

Cheryl and her husband Matthew Lawrence separated in January 2022 and filed for divorce in February. They were married in May 2019 though they had an on-again, off-again relationship beginning in 2007.

Cheryl started her new podcast, “Burke in the Game,” because she’s been going through a bit of a rough patch and wants to be as open and as vulnerable with her fans as she can be. In addition to her divorce, Cheryl revealed on the “What’s Her Story” podcast that her mom has received a devastating health diagnosis.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Gleb Savchenko Responds to Affair Claims With Former DWTS Contestant