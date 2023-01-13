Fans Urge ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro to ‘Move On’ After Split

Some fans of ex-“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke are urging her to move on after she posted a video on TikTok about her “loss.”

“My loss? I was able to walk away with my dignity and self-respect,” the text in the video reads. For the caption, Burke wrote, “It’s called a TREND people so save your energy,” calling out people who have been commenting on her posts about her divorce.

Fans weren’t buying Burke’s energy, however, with many commenting on the video to tell her to move on.

“Love this gal but it’s fast approaching ‘the lady doth protest too much’ ….” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Damn girl, move on.”

Others urged Burke to stop posting about her split.

“I think you should let it go now and move forward. He sucks, so stop giving this energy,” one comment reads.

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Still Set for a Trial About Their Dog

Burke filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage in early 2022. The couple reached a settlement in the divorce in September 2022.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time of the settlement, Burke and Lawrence agreed to settle their divorce rather than go through any lengthy court cases.

The documents showed that Lawrence and Burke had already signed a written agreement regarding their divorce before sending their documents into the court.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blas

With all that said and done, however, they still have one thing left to agree on: custody of their dog, a Frenchie named Ysabella. The trial is set to take place in January 2023.

Fans Previously Called Out Cheryl Burke for Comments She Made

After Burke uploaded a video on TikTok where she declares herself “happily single,” some fans told the professional dancer she was being “degrading.”

“why are you making your whole personality about your divorce,” one person wrote in the TikTok comment section. “It’s weird.”

Another person wrote, “Well, not to be mean but you don’t seem to be happy while being single. You’re always attacking, degrading people or throwing shade at your ex.”