‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Debuts New Look

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke debuted a hair transformation after spending the day at the salon.

Burke started posting on her Instagram Stories about going lighter when it comes to her hair.

“We’re gonna go lighter,” Burke shared. “But look, my hair is like half gray, this is from Sunset tan.”

Her stylist said that her hair was already pretty light, much lighter than she had expected it to be, and that they were going for the “old J Lo look.”

Burke Is ‘Obsessed’ With the New Look

Later in her Stories, Burke shared her hair that was lighter than it had been previously, but she made it sound like she was hoping to go even lighter eventually.

“6 hours in and a couple more to go,” she wrote, telling fans to “stay tuned for the final product.”

The final slide still told fans to stay tuned.

On July 8, 2022, Burke finally debuted the full transformation.

“Swipe for before & after!!” she wrote. “Obsessed!! Do we love?!”

She also included three heart-eyes emojis.

Burke Opened Up About Healing Post-Divorce

During an episode of her podcast, “Burke In the Game,” the 38-year-old professional dancer said she may be ready to start dating again and that she’s “curious” about it.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean, though, that I’m ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet,” she said. “I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people. Obviously, that means I’ll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of a curiosity.”

Burke filed for divorce from her husband of three years, February 23, 2022. At the time, court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that Burke filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

During the podcast episode, Burke shared that she has felt a little bit lonely during her time as a single woman.

“I can totally numb through productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely,” Burke shard. “I wouldn’t mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with.”

She also shared, “I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely. However, not so sure yet about these dating apps, but I think that might be the only way because I have left my house a few times and it’s not that easy to meet people, right. So we’ll see what happens.”

During a separate episode of “Burke In the Game,” Burke said that she misses her ex-husband “like crazy.”

“There’s days and mornings and nights that I miss him like crazy and it sucks,” she said. “Ultimately, I know that it’s what’s best, but it’s hard to kind of have that realization sometimes when you’re in it, when you’re in the emotion.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

