Cheryl Burke Reveals New TV Project Amid Retirement Talk

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke said in a new video that it’s “time to hang up those dance shoes.” She also teased a new TV project in the works.

Cheryl Burke Said She’ll Hopefully Still Be on Her Fans’ TV Screens

In an Instagram live, Burke talked about retiring from ballroom dancing, saying that not only is she a little old to be a part of the professional competitive ballroom dancing world, but she thinks she is also ready to be done with “Dancing With the Stars.”

When asked if she could compete in the professional world, Burke said, “No, that would be a negative.”

She continued, “Competition is a whole other beast than ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I would be, as a woman in the competitive world, especially as a pro, you retire, I would say early 30s. I’m in my late 30s.”

The professional dancer went on to say that she needs to pay attention to what her body is telling her now that she’s 38, saying, “I do need to listen to my body, which is saying, ‘It’s time. It’s time. It is time to hang up those dance shoes.'”

She did also say, however, that she will be dancing in the finale. Her season 31 partner Sam Champion is coming back for a special number with her.

“Sam is coming back to L.A., we’re going to be doing a fun finale number, I think, from what I’ve heard. It’s not confirmed, but maybe I just did confirm it, who knows? He told me he was told to come back here and get his dancing shoes back on and get jiggy with it, so that’s what we’re gonna do,” said the dancer.

Burke Then Teased a New TV Project That She Hopes to ‘Announce Soon’

The “Dancing WIith the Stars” pro, who has been with the show on and off since season two, then thanked everyone for their kind words and said that she may not be as gone as people might think.

“Thank you for all your sweet comments about the dancing, I’m going to miss you guys too. But hopefully I’ll still be gracing your television screens, so we’ll see. We’ll see if I have any new news to announce soon. I’m hoping, just waiting. Waiting for it to happen, so hopefully it’ll happen soon,” said Burke.

That led into a fan question about her short-lived show called “I Can Do That.” It ran for one season on NBC where six celebrities attempted to perform the acts of other entertainers. For example, in the first episode, Burke learned how to perform a routine by the Harlem Globetrotters. In the second episode, she learned a dance from the superstar group Jabbawockeez.

“I Can Do That” was actually the reason Burke took a few seasons off from “Dancing With the Stars.” She missed seasons 20-22 in 2015 and 2016. Someone asked her what happened to “I Can Do That” and she said they were supposed to do a second season of the show.

“It was supposed to be picked up for another season. I have no idea what happened. We were planning on doing a second season and we were going to shoot that in actually where we shoot ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ CBS, but then s*** happens, what can I say?” said Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.