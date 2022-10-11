‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Wants to Judge Next Season, Not Dance

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is hoping to get a different position on the ballroom dance competition next season.

The 38-year-old professional dancer has been on the show since season two of the competition, and she has been open about the possibility of retiring in the future and moving on to a different position on the show, though those positions have not been available to her.

Now, amid her elimination from season 31 of the show, Burke is once again asking for a spot somewhere else on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cheryl Burke Thinks She’ll Be Done Dancing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ But Is Hoping to Join the Judging Panel For Season 32

After being eliminated from season 31, Burke shared her hopes for next season with ET Online.

“It will likely be my last season,” she told the outer. “Give me another job on the show. There’s lots of different titles, but I have had the same one since 2006 … Hopefully it’s within this family — if not, that’s okay too — but, like anybody, you know, you like to get promoted.”

Burke said she thinks there could be room for her on the panel, even if it meant having five total judges now that there are no commercial breaks.

“Just saying, there’s only one woman up there — that’s my sister,” Burke told the outlet, speaking about Carrie Ann Inaba. “So let’s go, sister from another mister!”

Burke Would Also Be Open to Being a Co-Host on Future Seasons

Right now, “Dancing With the Stars” is hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, but Burke would be open to joining that group.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed what she wants to do in the future on the competition reality show.

“I hope to be a judge or a cohost on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the near future,” Burke told the outlet.

Burke would like to retire at some point because she feels as though she’s getting to be old to be a professional ballroom dancer, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast. The podcast is part of a Partnership to End Addiction, which Burke has felt passionate about. The interview took place in 2021, and Burke has since started her next season on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going…” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She also said that there are a lot of young women who are breaking into the field, which can do a number on her ego sometimes.

“But still I don’t know, I have so many question marks. And again, that’s how scary it is to live in the uncertainty,” she shared.