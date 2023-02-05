DWTS Pro Opens Up About Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ With Anxiety Post-Split

Recently retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is sharing a bit of a life update nearly a year after she filed for divorce from her ex, Matthew Lawrence.

On January 22, 2023, Burke penned a lengthy Instagram caption in which she explained that she’s been experiencing many ups and downs,

“I’m getting a lot of questions about how I’ve been doing lately and what’s been going on, so wanted to check in with you all. If I could describe how I feel in one word I honestly couldn’t. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own challenges. There are some days where I wake up dominated by my overwhelming feelings of anxiety, allowing the outside world to define my identity,” Burke wrote.

“Then there are moments when I feel peace and ease within my soul, which has led me to learn how to connect with my true essence and purpose in life — which will forever be something I continue to discover for as long as I live,” she continued.

Burke and Lawrence went their separate ways officially in 2022, with Burke filing divorce papers in Lose Angeles in February, according to Us Weekly. Since then, Burke has been on a journey of self-love and rediscovery, and she has shared that experience with fans on social media and by way of her podcast, “Burke in the Game.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Has Learned to Love Herself

After her divorce, Burke went through a rollercoaster of emotions, but she admits that she took the time to sort things through rather than try to mask the pain.

“Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself. That’s right! Me, myself, and I (and my therapist, of course! Ha!),” she wrote.

Burke admitted that it would be more like her to jump “straight into another relationship” or perhaps have a “rebound” but this time around, she chose “a different path.”

“Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me. Every night I go to sleep I make sure to write in my gratitude journal for the day. I am actually surprised to say that I had and never have been so eager for what tomorrow will bring,” she continued.

“Through all of the ups and downs, and ‘the work’ I’ve done on myself, I find comfort in knowing that the only person who can fill up my cup, is ME. And for the first time, I can genuinely say that, I LOVE ME,” she added.

Cheryl Burke Received a Great Deal of Support From Her Colleagues, Friends & Fans

Burke’s post proved that she has a big support system near and far and that people are really rooting for her. Moreover, many people expressed being able to relate to what she’s going through and thanked her for opening up.

“Thank you for sharing your heart, so many of us need encouragement that there is more after a relationship ends,” one person commented on Burke’s post.

“So proud of you Cheryl for the strength and passion you have to make changes in your life and pursue happiness without any numbing nor depending on anyone else but yourself… praying that you find the peace and joy you deserve. Remember, we are here to help in anyway we can,” someone else added.

Burke also received comments from DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, former DWTS competitor Ricki Lake, Burke’s season 31 partner Sam Champion, and her “dance dad” and former host of DWTS, Tom Bergeron, who liked the post.

