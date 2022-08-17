Cheryl Burke Says Divorce is ‘Overwhelming’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke’s on-going divorce proceedings between her and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence have left her feeling a bit overwhelmed, she admitted on the August 16 episode of her podcast.

Here’s what is going on and how Burke is coping with things:

The Divorce Has Made Her Heart Feel ‘So Heavy’

On the August 15 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game” with guest Nick Viall of “The Bachelor” fame, the dancer talked about how she got away from her 12-step sobriety program and because of that, the divorce felt really overwhelming because she didn’t want to hold herself accountable.

She detailed how the program asks you to “basically hold yourself accountable” and for her, that was so “overwhelming” during the divorce because she didn’t want “to go there.”

“I guess for me what was overwhelming during the beginning stages of the divorce was the fact that I didn’t want to go there,” said Burke. “My heart felt so heavy as it was already during that time, yet I know that me feeling like wanting to drink again had a lot to do with the fact that I wasn’t in the program.”

Burke Then Shared With Her Followers That She’s Back in the 12-Step Program

But after having talked a couple of different times on her podcast about wanting to drink again, she got herself back in the Alcoholics Anonymous program because she knows how much it helps her.

“As far as [the drinking] goes, I am better. I’m back in a 12-step program, so that is very exciting. So I am trying to get through it and trying not to rush through it or trying not to judge myself while I go through it because with one of the steps, it’s pretty intense because it asks you to basically write down any person you’ve ever had any type of resentment towards and to basically hold yourself accountable as well,” said Burke.

“So, I just wanted to update you guys that I’m back in the program, taking it one step at a time, one minute at a time,” she added.

On the August 8 episode of her podcast, Burke said that despite receiving “horrible news” about her divorce proceedings that “messed up [the] whole rest of [the] day,” she is working on feeling at peace with being alone.

“I’m making forward progress. I actually just noticed it this morning, when I woke up this morning, I found a sense of peace of being alone,” said Burke.

That was the second time Burke mentioned the most recent development in her divorce that is really bothering her.

On the July 25 episode of the podcast, she revealed that Lawrence has asked for some “absurd” things as part of their divorce settlement and she’s not handling it very well.

“For the first time, I guess I can say that I’m not doing too great … some new news has developed as far as this divorce and obviously without saying too much about it, because I do, as you guys know, have an NDA in the pre-nup — [the new development] has really ruined my day and my last, I guess, three days,” said Cheryl.

But on August 8, she did say that she was “proud” of herself for going out with friends and choosing to go home after dinner instead of going out with them where she would be tempted to drink.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Member Getting Divorced