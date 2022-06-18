DWTS Pro Shares Embarrassing Wardrobe Incident

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is opening up about her Mirrorball win — and sharing some TMI about something super embarrassing that happened to her on one of the most memorable nights of her life.

Cheryl Burke won the Mirrorball with her partner Drew Lachey in 2006 — the first of her back-to-back wins. On the finale of the show, Burke and Lachey celebrated their achievement, but there was something going on behind-the-scenes that many fans didn’t know about… until now.

Burke, who was dressed in an all-white two-piece ensemble actually suffered a wardrobe incident which she talked about it a recent post on TikTok.

Burke Apologized to Wardrobe for ‘Leaking Through’ Her Outfit When She Unexpectedly Got Her Period on the Finale

Burke, who has won two Mirrorball Trophies over the course of her DWTS career, has put together a series of herself reacting to the costumes that she has worn on DWTS and she has been sharing the posts on her TikTok.

Well, on June 11, 2022, she posted a photo of her and Lachey holding matching Mirrorball Trophies and shared her thoughts on the overall look. The main takeaway? Burke ended up getting her period that evening and had a bit of an accident.

“Okay. It’s been that long since I’ve was holding a Mirrorball like that. Anyway, fun fact. Got my period the day we won and it definitely leaked through. Sorry wardrobe. Love the dress. Love the color,” she said, pointing out that she was wearing all white.

Of course, things could have been far worse, but Burke was able to keep herself together and fans didn’t notice anything about Burke’s outfit.

Several Fans Sympathized With Burke & Many Hope She Will Go on to Win a Third Mirrorball Trophy

Shortly after sharing her DWTS finale experience on TikTok, the comments section on the post starting filling up with women who have gone through the same thing.

“Awesome… sorry about the leakage, that happened to me many years ago during my prom,” one person wrote.

“It’s happens to us all. You two were fantastic,” someone else added.

Other fans encouraged Burke to go for a third Mirrorball.

“Go get another. I love watching your drive and strength,” one TikTok user said.

“And too long since you won… Should’ve won with Juan Pablo tho,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Burke is hoping to secure that third Mirrorball win as well. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Burke revealed that she’d love to win again.

“There’s a part of me that wants that freakin’ third Mirrorball so bad! It’s been since 2007, for god’s sake!” she said. When all is said and done, however, Burke is just grateful to be a part of the DWTS family.

“At the end of the day, I can be all greedy and say I want all the Mirrorballs like Derek [Hough], but I’ve done it already and it’s just great to be part of something for so long celebrating ballroom dance. Who knew?” she said.

