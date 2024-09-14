DWTS Pro Doesn’t Think Season 33 Star Has What it Takes to Win

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke admitted that she isn’t too “excited” about Danny Amendola on the season 33 cast.

On the September 5 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke said that she isn’t sure how well Amendola will do on the upcoming season.

“I am not so excited about Witney’s partner. And I don’t know why. I’m not that excited. I think there’s just so many athletes. Now, if he was just if it was just him and Dwight [Howard], then it’s one thing. But I think everyone’s gonna it’s just so it’s a third of the four couple, like four athletes, that’s a lot, you know,” Burke said.

Her podcast guest, DWTS insider Kristyn Burke disagreed, but admitted that she hadn’t really heard of the former NFLer previously.

Amendola played in the National Football League for a number of teams, including the New England Patriots. After retiring, he did a bit of coaching. Over the past year, he’s branched into the reality television world, competing on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” in 2023.

Cheryl Burke Feels as Though Danny Amendola ‘Didn’t Pop’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” fans are thrilled that Witney Carson is back on the show. She had previously taken some time off to be at home with her family.

“I don’t know if he has rhythm. From what I saw, She’s got her you know, work cut out for her. But like I always have observed everyone obviously throughout the years, and I feel like Witney does best when she does have someone with a little bit of rhythm. But I’m hoping she can with all the experience she has, I know she’ll be able to whip something together,” she continued.

Burke went on to say that while Amendola is “good looking,” she doesn’t think he will be “crowned the next Twinkle Toes.”

“To me, he didn’t pop,” she said.

Some Fans Think Danny Amendola Requested to Dance With Witney Carson

Some DWTS fans think that Amendola may have requested to dance with Carson.

“Pressure’s a privilege. Honestly, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone. I get to work with the best. I’ve been watching [Carson] dance for years and to see her do her thing is — I’m in awe every time,” he told Us Weekly following the cast reveal.

Fans took to Reddit to react.

“You can’t tell me he didn’t request her,” the OP wrote, quoting Amendola.

“Yeah wouldn’t surprise me! I noticed in his announcement that he was in, he said something like he was honoured to be dancing with Witney and that she was returning,” someone else added.

“Smart man lmao – Witney’s incredibly popular with the audience and a decent teacher, so if he’s putting the work in during their rehearsals to do the best he can, I could see them doing super well this season on both the dance skill and audience vote fronts,” a third comment read.

“I have a sneaking suspicion that there were a good amount of pairing requests this year. I think Dwight probably requested Dani (because of her success with Iman) and Stephen said he really wanted Rylee in an interview,” a fourth Redditor said.

